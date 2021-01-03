Carolyn Ann Blount

Carolyn Ann Blount, 73, of Springtown, Ark., died Dec. 28, 2020, at her home.

She was born Jan. 7, 1947, in Van Buren, Ark., to Logan and Julia (Reeves) Beals. She married LeRoy Blount in 1963 and she worked for Peterson's Industries.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Little LeRoy; sisters, Connie Skaggs and Minnie Klassen.

Survivors include her children, Cindy Medley and husband Wayne of Prairie Grove, Ark., Roy Blount of Idaho and Penny Cullipher of Gravette, Ark.; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Vivian Burton of Van Buren and Linda Haddock of Whitney, Texas; and brother, Ray Beals of Alma, Ark.

No services are planned at this time.

Viola Fern Glasscock

Viola Fern Glasscock, 99, passed away on December 29, 2020, in Springdale, Ark. She was born on November 28, 1921, near Cuerval in Guadalupe County, N.M.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six siblings; husband, (Gene); daughter, (Carol Dean Ballenger); son-in-law, (James); and grandson, (Jimmy). She is survived by one daughter, Janet Wilcox (Kirk); granddaughter whom she raised, Marla Connett (Jeff), two grandchildren, (Kirk and Andrea Wilcox); and five great-grandchildren.

She served God faithfully and shared the love of Jesus with all she met. What an amazing legacy she leaves behind. Our countless memories become stories that we will share until we see her again...all of our lives were changed for the better because of Fern.

Visitation was held at First Assembly of God in Gentry, Ark., on Saturday January 2, 2021, at 10 a.m., with service following at 11 a.m. Burial was at Springtown Cemetery. For the visitation and funeral guests were required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

