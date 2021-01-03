A challenging stretch of three games in three days came to an end Thursday afternoon for the Siloam Springs boys basketball team with a runaway 59-31 victory over a depleted Gentry squad.

The Panthers took a little while to get rolling, trailing all of the first quarter before taking the lead for good in the second quarter.

But Siloam Springs (5-6) started clicking midway through the first half and carried an 11-point lead at halftime before rolling in the second half.

"We had three games, and we knew we would be challenged," said assistant coach Chris Cameron, who's been acting head coach all week with head coach Tim Stewart out because of covid-19 protocols. Starting guard Josh Stewart, who is one of the Panthers' leading scorers, was out all week as well because of covid quarantine.

"If you look at the way the games are set up, you can find challenges on who you're playing on what night," Cameron said. "I think the big thing tonight is early in the game we lacked poise and some of the toughness, and some of that may have been the kids' legs, but that's the key thing we're harping on our kids -- being tough through adverse situations. We know our conference is going to bring some great environments, some challenging environments and some really good teams. So we definitely weren't what we wanted to be today, but hopefully that's one we can look back on film and point back to and say, 'hey these are things we want to be much better at,' but it starts with toughness. We've got to be tougher."

Carter Winesburg knocked down a 3-pointer to open the second quarter to give the Panthers their first lead at 11-10. After a Dalton Newman basket, Gentry got a basket from Andrew Godfrey to tie the game later in the second quarter, but Landon Ward answered for Siloam Springs to take the lead for good.

Siloam Springs opened up a 18-point lead in the third quarter before Gentry (0-6) cut it to 10 late in the quarter on a 3-pointer by Brayden Feathers.

Siloam Springs led 42-29 at the end of the third quarter and outscored Gentry 17-2 in the fourth as the Pioneers, who only had seven players dressed out, simply ran out of gas.

"We clearly got fatigued," said Gentry coach Brent Hester, who said his team had a stretch of nearly three weeks that they didn't play or practice. "So proud of our guys. They just keep playing hard, hanging in there. I told them the fact that Siloam is having to mix up their defense -- every other trip or so they've got a new defense they're throwing at us -- is a testament to our guards and just being able to handle it and see what's happening. They did a great job."

Feathers and Godfrey each scored eight points to lead Gentry.

Ward scored 19 points to lead Siloam Springs, while Jackson Ford had 11, Dalton Newman 10, Carter Winesburg eight, Nate Vachon three and Max Perkins, Breck Soderquist, Will Gryder and Trey Whorton each with two.

The Panthers open 5A-West Conference play at Vilonia on Tuesday.

"We've got a big challenge," Cameron said. "Whether this guy is missing or we have that guy, we've got an adverse situation. It's a hard place to play right out of the gate. Judging from the way we played today, we've got plenty of things to work on to be ready to play Tuesday."

Siloam Springs 59, Gentry 31

Gentry^10^7^12^2^--^31

Siloam Springs^8^20^14^17^--^59

Gentry (0-6): Feathers 8, Godfrey 8, Jarnagan 5, Henry 4, Lopez 3, Lemke 3.

Siloam Springs (5-6): Ward 19, Ford 11, Newman 10, Winesburg 8, Vachon 3, Perkins 2, Soderquist 2, Gryder 2, Whorton 2.

Bentonville West 70, Siloam Springs 60

Bentonville West did what it does best Wednesday afternoon against Siloam Springs -- shoot 3-pointers.

The Wolverines bombed in 12 from long range in a victory over the Panthers at Panther Activity Center.

"This is a tough place to play," said West assistant coach John Mackey, who was leading West in place of head coach Greg White, who's out because of covid-19 protocols. "You come to (Panther Activity Center) you better be ready to to play because this is a tough place to win. That's why we scheduled this game. We know Siloam's going to give us a battle and show us something different with the 3-2 (zone defense)."

Siloam Springs started well against the Wolverines as Jackson Ford connected on an alley-oop dunk near the end of the first quarter and Landon Ward beat the buzzer for a layup and a 17-11 lead after the first.

But Riley Buccino got going for the Wolverines in the second quarter, where West outscored Siloam Springs 23-6 to take a 34-23 lead at halftime.

Buccino hit four of his five 3-pointers in the second quarter and he finished with a game-high 27 points to lead West.

"He's a dude," Mackey said of Buccino. "He's our dude, and he knows that now. This is his team. The thing with him, it doesn't have to be about him. He doesn't care if he scores 30 or has 30 assists. It's a really fun team to coach."

West build up a 20-point lead in the second half, but Siloam Springs scrapped back in and cut the deficit to five in the fourth quarter after a couple of inside baskets by Ford and a 3-pointer from Dalton Newman at the top of the key.

"Kids had good resolve," said Siloam Springs assistant coach Chris Cameron. "Like we talked (Tuedsay), we're trying to plug in pieces and find lineups and do some things without Coach (Tim Stewart) and Josh (Stewart) that we haven't done before. That's what we challenged them to do at half. Let's fight and see if we can't get this under single digits and see what's doable. Credit to the kids."

West had an answer though as Buccino knocked down a jump shot and Dawson Price and Jacob McGhee added buckets as the Wolverines got the lead back to double digits.

Tucker Anderson added 14 points for West, while Price had 11 and Cade Packnett nine on three 3-pointers.

"We watch film obviously and we know they have multiple kids who can shoot it," Cameron said. "They hit some big shots when they needed too. Obviously credit to Greg and Mackey, they develop good shooters."

Landon Ward led Siloam Springs with 23 points, while Ford had 14, Newman and Carter Winesburg nine, Max Perkins three and Breck Soderquist two.

Bentonville West 70, Siloam Springs 60

Bentonville West^11^23^18^18^--^70

Siloam Springs^17^6^17^20^--^60

Bentonville West (7-5): Buccino 27, Anderson 14, Price 11, Packnett 9, McGhee 4, Bowman 3, McDonald 2.

Siloam Springs: Ward 23, Ford 14, Newman 9, Winesburg 9, Perkins 3, Soderquist 2.

Siloam Springs 35, Gravette 27

GRAVETTE -- Siloam Springs adjusted to a slower pace of basketball Tuesday to snap its three game losing streak.

The Panthers stayed patient with Gravette's ball control offense and pulled away in the second half for a 35-27 victory inside the Lions' new arena.

The Panthers also were playing for the first time without head coach Tim Stewart and his son, junior point guard Josh Stewart, due to covid-19 protocols.

"The kids came together," said assistant coach Chris Cameron. "We challenged them. We told them before the game it was going to be different roles, different minutes. Coach (Bill) Covington and I were in different roles. We're going to have to do it together. It was a good community effort."

Gravette (7-3) had its seven-game winning streak snapped.

The Lions also were missing a pair of starters in guards Grady Hunt and Cordell Donnell because of covid-protocols.

"We're down a couple of guys," Gravette coach Matt Busch said. "We're down two starters and one of our bench guys due to covid. We're trying to shorten the game a little bit to avoid foul trouble and all that. We were on a seven-game winning streak and had been playing a little slower. It's been good for us to play at that pace."

Gravette ran multiple minutes off the clock in each quarter by simply holding the basketball near midcourt, and it paid off as Siloam Springs (4-5) only held a 12-9 lead at halftime.

Cameron said the Lions' offensive attack -- holding the ball, backside lobs over the 3-2 zone -- was similar to what Farmington did to the Panthers several weeks ago in a 20-point Cardinals victory. This time though the Panthers played it better, he said.

"We told them it's what we saw against Farmington," Cameron said. "It didn't work out the way we wanted it to down there, but we had a different resolve. We had different guys step up. It was that kind of game and it was a good plan. That's what we needed to see."

The Lions came out roaring in the second half as Michael Duke cranked a pair of 3-pointers and Tristan Batie had a steal and score as Gravette took a 17-14 lead.

But Siloam Springs went on a 7-0 run to get the lead back at the end of the third quarter.

Carter Winesburg hit a pair of free throws to give Siloam Springs the lead for good at 20-19.

Landon Ward connected on a deep 3-pointer and followed by a driving basket as Siloam Springs led 25-19 at the end of the third quarter.

Jackson Ford scored inside to open the fourth, and Ford converted a three-point play with 4:50 left as the Panthers went up 30-21.

Neither team scored for several minutes until the final minute. Siloam Springs converted on five of eight free throws down the stretch to seal up the victory.

Ward and Dalton Newman each scored nine points to lead Siloam Springs, while Ford had seven, Breck Soderquist six and Carter Winesburg four. Duke led Gravette with 11 points, while Batie had 10.

Siloam Springs 35, Gravette 27

Siloam Springs^6^6^13^10^--^35

Gravette^5^4^10^8^--^27

Siloam Springs: Ward 9, Newman 9, Ford 7, Soderquist 6, Winesburg 4.

Gravette (7-3): Duke 11, Batie 10, Dunfee 4, Edgmon 2.

Michael Eckels/Westside Eagle Observer Siloam Springs sophomore Dalton Newman drives to the basket against Gravette on Tuesday at Gravette High School. The Panthers defeated the Lions 35-27.