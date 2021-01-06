50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1971

The new members of the Siloam Springs City Council were sworn in at a special meeting where the recent utility rate decreases were repealed and committee appointments were approved.

All three ordinances passed by the Council on Dec. 14 were repealed separately and new ordinances raising the rates back to the same level in use before the reductions. An emergency clause was invoked on all three ordinances and the rule requiring three separate readings before passage was suspended and all three ordinances were approved unanimously.

The Council planned to undertake a study to find means to lower the rates again when they felt the city could afford the reduction in income.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1996

Things were hot, hot, hot at the Siloam Springs Fire Department, but the firemen had it all under control. Fire Chief Wayne Brashear said the department had an "outstanding year" with personnel upgrades and vehicle replacements as highlights of the year.

The purchase of a new ambulance highlighted 1995. Chief Brashear explained the reason behind the purchase of the vehicle. "The purchase allowed us to upgrade to a more modern vehicle. The old one was undependable. The new one (ordered in April 1995) is a big plus," Brashear said. The vehicle cost "$72,000 and some change."

A renovated 1974 front-line water pumper also was a big plus for the Fire Department. "We put on a new tank, a new valve and a few other things to bring it up to date," the Chief said. Brashear said the department renovated the pumper for an upcoming (ISO) inspection. "We would have been in trouble, but now the truck is as good as new. We feel really good about that," he said.

The Water Distribution System and the Water Filter Plant helped the Fire Department tremendously the previous year. "It helps us because we need an adequate supply of water to fight fires. they definitely complement our work," Brashear said.

In 1995 the Fire Department converted to a repeater radio system where all units have access to each other at any given time.

1995 was a year of firsts for the Department, starting with the first "Hazardous Waste Clean-Up Day."

The department gained another first in 1995: Two state-certified emergency medical technician instructors.

On the financial horizon, the Department developed a successful internal cost-saving plan. Each employee was required to minimize materials and supplies used. "The year-end budget for 1995 was the best since I came here in 1985. This success can be attributed to all employees working together. The plan worked way beyond my wildest expectations," Brashear said.

The SSFD had plans for 1996, including purchasing a new rescue truck and updating its firefighting suits. The department also planned to add another firefighter to its payroll. Brashear summed up his anticipation of the new year: "I'm tickled for '96."

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2011

Shortly after 6 a.m. on New Year's Eve, what was thought to be an EF3 tornado, touched down in Cincinnati, Ark., killing three Cincinnati residents and injuring nine others in the small Washington County community about 12 miles south of Siloam Springs.

An elderly Cincinnati couple was killed in their mobile home, and a Cincinnati man died in a barn nearby, said Roger Morris Washington County coroner.

Gerald Dean Wilson, 88, and Mamie Wilson, 78, both were killed in the storm.

James Richard "Dick" Murray, 78, was killed in the nearby barn while milking cows, the release showed.

Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder said the nine injured were either treated at the scene or transported to Washington Regional Medical Center.

Neighbors, friends and family were helping clean up after the storm destroyed several homes in the small community.

Cincinnati Fire Department was destroyed. The old Masonic Lodge and the old school house were damaged.