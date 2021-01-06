Photo Submitted Judge A.J. Anglin (left), was sworn in as District Court District 1 Division 3 on Saturday by Division 3 Circuit Judge Tom Smith in Smith’s Bentonville courtroom. Anglin won the election on March 3, 2020, according to an article in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette on March 4, 2020. Anglin defeated his opponent David Bailey of Gravette with 20,324 votes and 55 percent of the votes, the article states. Bailey received 16,527 votes and 45 percent of the votes. Anglin’s term is four years and his annual salary is $147,084, the article states. Anglin was a Siloam Springs police officer before becoming a deputy prosecutor in Benton County, the article states. Most recently Anglin worked in private practice at Miller, Butler, Schneider, Pawlik and Rozzell in the firm’s Siloam Springs office.

Julie Chandler/Special to the Herald-Leader

