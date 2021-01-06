What do Andy Warhol, Georgia O'Keefe, and Will Wilson have in common? These three and many others are celebrated as American artists. Thanks to a collaboration between Crystal Bridges and the Arkansas State Library, the Siloam Springs Public Library has received books about American art. Paintings, craft, photography, and architecture are among the various art forms that are being celebrated in these books. These books are available for checkout and can be looked at in the library as well. The books will be featured in displays throughout the library for the next 4 months. Please let us know what you discover about American art. And if you have time, visit Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and see what they have to offer. In addition to their regular collection, they have special exhibits from renowned American artists.

The Siloam Springs Public Library recently installed a self-checkout unit. It is located on the end of the computer tables when you walk in the front doors. This is a great addition to our library and will allow the patrons the ability to check out items in a contact-less environment. Please ask staff how this unit works.

Amnesty Weeks continue through Sunday, Jan. 10. You have the opportunity to return any item that is overdue, and late charges will not be assessed. Please return these items to the library. It does not matter how long you have had the item. However, if the item is damaged, the replacement cost of the item and a $5 processing fee will be assessed to your library card. Charges that are on your card currently will remain and not be waived.

"Digital Resources" highlighted in January include:

• ConstitutionCenter.org is a site that helps us explore the constitution's text, meaning, and history through interactive videos, podcasts, blogs, and educational resources.

• Siloamsprings.driving-tests.org/arkansas/ helps prepare drivers-to-be and experienced drivers to know the "Arkansas Laws of the Road" as well as prepare them for situations that may be encountered while driving. They have many practice tests, and they get harder as you take more of them. I know from experience, but it was a good learning experience for me.

We offer virtual programming for Elementary Craft Time on Tuesdays, Preschool Story Time on Wednesdays, Elementary Story Time on Thursdays, and Young Adult Programming on Thursdays. Please check www.siloamsprings.com/library for more details! There will be links to Facebook, Siloam Springs Public Library Children's Programming, and Instagram to access these programs.

New items at the library include:

1. "Let Us Dream: The Path to a Better Future" by Pope Francis (Available in English and Spanish)

2. "My Day with Gong Gong" by Sennah Lee (Children's)

3. "The Ickabog" by J.K. Rowling (Juvenile)

4. "Dune: The Graphic Novel" by Brian Herbert (Young Adult)

5. "Yellowstone: Season 3" (DVD)

6. "The Kremlin Conspiracy" by Joel Rosenburg (CD Book)

Children who have completed their 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten will celebrate their graduation in January. We have 10 graduates this year! They are Charlotte, Averie, Kellen, Amariah, Aslan, Elijah, Nazara, Aderes, Tristan, and Lilah. Congratulations!!! The graduation details will be included in the graduates' invitation.

The Adult Reading challenge winner for 2020 is Abbey Thomas. Four participants completed the "Book Bingo Blackout." Again, thank you to DaySpring Outlet Store, Matthias J. Pearson Architect, and Creekside Taproom for sponsoring the 2020 Book Bingo Blackout and providing the prizes. The challenge for 2021 will be a fill-in-the-blank form that will culminate in a story when the blanks are all filled in. Books and audiobooks checked out from the library and ArkansasLibrary2Go are eligible for this challenge.

Curbside pick-up for items held is now available from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Be sure to set up an appointment for this service if you do not want to come into the library to pick up the items you have placed on hold.

Please visit the Library's Facebook page at https://ww.facebook.com/SiloamSpringsPublicLibrary, the library's blog at https://siloamspringslibrary.wordpress.com, the Library's website at https://www.siloamsprings.com/library, call 479-524-4236 or e-mail [email protected] for more information about what the library has to offer.

And as always, we will see you at the library!

"The library is the temple of learning and learning has liberated more people than all the wars in history." -- Carl T. Rowan

-- Dolores Deuel is the library manager at Siloam Springs Public Library. The opinions expressed are those of the author.