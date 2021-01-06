The number of new covid-19 infections in Siloam Springs continued to rise during the last week of December.

Arkansas Center for Health Improvement reported 205 new infections in the geographic area of the Siloam Springs School District during the 14-day period ending on Dec. 28, giving the area a rate of 88 new infections per 10,000 residents and bringing the cumulative total of known infections to 1,611, the website achi.net stated Tuesday. The numbers were up from 179 new infections, a rate of 77 cases per 10,000 residents, and a cumulative total of 1,486 on Dec. 21.

The community of Siloam Springs had 197 new infections during the 14-day period ending on Dec. 28, giving the city a rate of 88 new infections per 10,000 residents and bringing the cumulative total of known infections to 1,582 or 7 percent of the community. The numbers are up from 194 new infections, a rate of 86 new infections per 10,000 residents and a cumulative total of 1,464 on Dec. 21.

Siloam Springs School District reported 18 active cases among staff members at the end of the day Monday, the first day back to school after Christmas break. A total of 26 staff members were quarantining after being identified as probable close contacts, the school website stated.

The number of students with active positive cases and in quarantine were still being tallied on Tuesday morning, according to Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick.

Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab reported one active covid-19 case among patients and two active cases among staff members over the 14-day period ending on Dec. 28, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The facility has seen 60 patient cases, 35 staff cases and 11 patient deaths, the ADH website, healthy.arkansas.gov, states.