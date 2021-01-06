Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Mayor John Turner bangs his gavel for the last time. Turner served the city for 14 years, six as a city director and eight as mayor. Over the years, Turner has seen a lot of improvements from the new library, the kayak park at Fisher Ford and Memorial Park and the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

John Mark Turner, who ended a 14-year career serving the city as an elected official on Dec. 31, recently took the time to look back on his life in Siloam Springs.

Turner has served the city he loves since January of 2007, when he was elected to the city board of directors representing Ward One. Six years later in 2013, he became mayor of Siloam Springs.

"Well, I don't like to say that we've been in politics," Turner said. "I don't call this a political job."

As Turner looks back at his life he is grateful for all that he has.

Early years

Turner was born in 1949 at Siloam Springs' hospital, which was located on the third floor of a three-story building that was located where Fire Station Two presently sits, Turner said. At the time, the building was also home to city hall, the police and fire departments and the library, he said.

"When I was born my mother had to make her way up those three stories to have a baby and I've got a lot of friends that are still here in Siloam Springs that were born in that hospital," Turner said.

Turner said he grew up in the 1950s and found life to be idyllic. He remembers hanging out at the old city hall building, going to functions in that park, and going to the police department and looking at the jail cells. Turner also spoke about fishing and swimming in Sager Creek. He and his friends would play outdoors until it was dinner time, he said.

Turner said his father taught woodworking at John Brown University and sang in a quartet called "The Ozarkians," which traveled with Dr. John Brown Sr., JBU's founder.

After high school, Turner went to Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, but did not finish, he said. Turner began his college career in the fall of 1968 and ended it in the fall of 1969 when he ran out of money, he said. In total, he attended Arkansas Tech for three semesters.

After college, Turner spent a few years working miscellaneous construction projects in Fayetteville and Siloam Springs.

Allen Canning Company

In 1972, Turner began his career at Allen Canning Company. He said he had a myriad of positions with the company.

"I started there and ran their label warehouse," Turner said. "Allen of course, like many food manufacturers and different types of manufacturers, they sell under their own brand but also sell a lot of products under someone else's name brand."

Turner was responsible for the warehouse and distribution of all labels as well as the private labels of grocery stores who manufactured their products through Allen Canning. Among the companies Allen Canning supplied labels for were A&P, Kroger and Safeway, he said.

Turner went into food service sales in 1976, working his way up to director of food service bids. In that position, Turner did the bidding for schools, universities, state bids and prison bids, he said.

It was during this time, Turner began talking about Siloam Springs to people he met while he traveled for Allen and to his surprise many people had heard of Siloam Springs.

"I'm telling you I've had people in New York and Florida and Texas and out west, you name it, just about every state I've been to somebody has said 'I know about Siloam Springs,'" Turner said.

In 2011, Allen Canning entered a period of financial duress which caused them to lay off approximately 30 office personnel, including Turner, he said.

Allen's Inc., the parent company for Allen Canning Company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in late 2013, according to a Nov. 13, 2013, article in the "Benton County Daily Record." The company later went through a series of sales before closing operations in Siloam Springs.

Serving the city

In 2006, Turner decided to run for city board for Ward One, the seat previously occupied by his wife, Kathy Turner.

"She decided that four years was all she wanted to be there," Turner said. "So we talked about it and I said 'If you don't mind I'll just try and run for your position.'"

Turner said he won without putting up any campaign signs, but instead knocked on doors. It was a strategy he used for his re-election to the board in 2010 and his election and reelection to the mayor's office in 2012 and 2016.

In 2012, Turner decided to run for mayor of the city, saying he disagreed with some of the ways previous mayor David Allen, was handling things. Allen had chosen not to run for a second term as mayor. In November of this year, Allen was elected to Position Seven on the city board of directors.

During his time as mayor, Turner saw the construction of the city's new library and police station; Memorial Park and Chautauqua Amphitheater; the kayak park at Fisher Ford; and hiring current City Administrator Phillip Patterson.

"Phillip Patterson is fantastic," Turner said. "He understands how things work, he works well with businesses, with the chamber of commerce, he's well respected in the community."

Turner also described his day-to-day duties. He checked his emails and came in when he had something he was working on or city staff needed him for something, he said.

According to Turner, the city administrator handles the daily functioning of the city; is involved in the hiring and firing, plus everything involving the staff and department heads; and delegates responsibilities to department heads who report directly to him.

The mayor's position is more ceremonial, Turner said. During his time as mayor, Turner ran the board meetings, and signed all of the documents and petitions for nonprofits, he said.

As the highest elected official, Turner was recognized by businesses and external governmental entities, he said. In the event of Marshal Law, the mayor would also be considered the go-to person, Turner said.

When asked what made him decide not to run again in 2020, Turner cited numerous reasons.

"I just felt like we had a board that was maturing as far as abilities of running the city and doing their job in our form of government," Turner said.

He felt like the board members had learned what they needed to in order to successfully govern the city without him, Turner said. Another reason for the mayor's decision not to run is a desire to enjoy his golden years, Turner said. The former mayor and his wife Kathy purchased a 1978 Airstream travel trailer, he said.

Turner was initially going to run again, but changed his mind when he found out Judy Nation had turned in her petition for the position. Turner said he has known Nation for a long time and served with her when she was on the city board, plus Nation also served as his vice mayor, so he felt comfortable leaving the board in her hands.

Along with confidence in Nation, Turner also felt the city was in good hands with Patterson, whom Turner describes as being as good as there is in the country.

Legacy

After 14 years, in office, Turner left his mark on the city. When he first ran for city board in 2006, Turner saw a lack of sidewalks as one of his big issues, he said.

"We've put a lot of sidewalks in," Turner said. "That's one of the things I do feel good about. What we're doing now with any additions, anything new it has to have a sidewalk."

All new additions are required to either put in a new sidewalk or pay to have one put in, Turner said. This was something that was instituted since Turner was first elected to the board.

Turner said that he enjoys going down to the kayak park on Fisher Ford Road and enjoys seeing people come from all over the country to Siloam Springs. When asked about memorable moments Turner had during his time, he listed Memorial Park.

"Memorial Park might be my top thing because you go out to a concert or to a play and when it was over people didn't go nowhere," Turner said. "They would just stand around and visit and talk. It created a sense of community. That to me, that's community."

The future

Turner is excited about the future in regards to the upcoming WOKA kayak park, which is slated to be finished in 2023, according to a press release issued by the Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) on Oct. 29, 2020.

"That is going to be something that Northwest Arkansas as well as Northeast Oklahoma is going to reap the benefits of on an economic basis I am sure," Turner said. "It's going to bring people here."

Turner said he wishes he was going to be around to see what the city will do with Sager Creek. Siloam Springs is so blessed to have Sager Creek running through the middle of town, he said.

Now that he is no longer in office, Turner is looking forward to getting some use out of the Airstream he purchased and spending time with family and friends.

Turner's parting advice for the public was to be involved with the city and to contact their ward representatives not only when they have a problem, but also to praise any good experience they have had with the city.

He also encouraged residents to support local dining and retail establishments. Most of all Turner said he was grateful to the community for letting him serve.

"I just want to thank the community for having faith in me to do the job I was elected to do," Turner said.