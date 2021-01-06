Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' senior Quincy Efurd and sophomore Brooke Ross battle for the ball with Gentry's Jaiden Wilmoth during last Thursday's game.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader

Siloam Springs senior Sydney Moorman drives through a host of Gentry defenders during last Thursday's game at the Panther Activity Center. The Lady Panthers were scheduled to return to action Tuesday at Vilonia before hosting Mountain Home on Friday.

