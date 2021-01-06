The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys won their third straight game with a 37-23 win against Gentry on Thursday at the Panther Activity Center.

The Panthers (5-4) led 12-7 after the first quarter and 20-12 at halftime. Siloam Springs extended its lead to 28-15 going into the fourth quarter.

Nathan Hawbaker led the Panthers with 20 points, while Nolan Wills had five, Silas Tugwell three, Diego Carrizal, Cayden Hansen, Dawson Zeledon and Eric Debler each with two and Cameron Stafford with one.

Hayzen Phillips led Gentry with 10 points, while Garrett Jech and Addi Taylor each had three, Dylan McReynolds, Riggs Harper and Cayden Coons each with two and Parker Young one.

Ninth-grade girls

Gentry defeated Siloam Springs 53-22 on Thursday in the ninth-grade girls game.

Gentry led 15-5 after the first quarter and 27-14 at halftime.

Gentry extended its lead to 41-18 going into the fourth quarter.

Kaitlyn Caswell led Gentry with 16 points, while Kinzie Hill had 10, Shelby Still nine, Brynn Cordeiro eight, Destiny Reinhardt six, Payge Deason and Kelsi Amos each with two.

Addison Pilcher and Emily Keehn each scored eight points for Siloam Springs (1-9), while Bailey Chopper had three, Morgan Williamson two and Abbie Hutto one.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams are back in action Thursday at Springdale George, while the seventh- and eighth-grade girls also are at Springdale Kelly and George, respectively. The seventh- and eighth-grade boys host Springdale Kelly and George on Thursday, respectively.