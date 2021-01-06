Ethel Eubanks

Ethel Eubanks, 90, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Jan. 1, 2021, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

She was born Nov. 9, 1930, in Westville, Okla., to Charles Hugh and Eva (Greathouse) Woolard. She married Marlin Eubanks.

She was preceded in death by her husband; sister, Dona Jones; and brothers, Manuel, Walter and Hugh Woolard Jr.

Survivors include her son, Timmy Eubanks of Siloam Springs, Ark.; a sister, Wilma Dean Sellens of Tomball, Texas; brothers, James Woolard of Sulphur Springs, Ark., and Richard Woolard of Herculaneum, Mo.; three grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Walter 'Walt' Allen Meeker

Walter "Walt" Allen Meeker, 80, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died January 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 23, 1940, in Delaware County, Oklahoma, to Orlan Pete and Zola Inez (King) Meeker. Walt married Marilyn Sue Woods and they lived in this area all their married life. He worked for Allen Canning Company and was Plant Manager Town Plant and later was VP Special Projects before retiring in 2001 after 47 years. Upon retiring, he started Walt's Home Repair. He enjoyed gardening, his tractor, birds, repairing anything broken and helping anyone in need. Walt was a regular attendee at The Assembly for many years.

Walt was preceded in death by his parents and sister Marge Chiles.

Survivors include his wife Sue of the home; sons, Greg Meeker and wife Kelle of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Mike Meeker and wife Gretta of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Alec Meeker and William "Mac" Meeker both of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Kenzie Meeker and Macy Meeker both of Springdale, Arkansas; brothers, John Meeker of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Jim Meeker of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; and sisters, Elnora Holcomb of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Diana Jennings of Bella Vista, Arkansas.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021, at The Assembly, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Burial will be private. Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. For the visitation guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas. For the funeral guests will be limited to 450 people and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Mona Kay Fortenberry

Mona Kay (Hodge) Fortenberry, 69, of Eureka Springs, Ark., died Dec. 28, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark.

She was born June 5, 1951, in Cairo, Ill. She attended Windsor School in Imperial, Mo., where she enjoyed playing volleyball. She was a CNA, working for nursing homes in Florida, Georgia and Oklahoma. She was a longtime resident of Gentry, Ark., before moving to Eureka Springs recently.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron Scott Hodge and Eileen Nomel (Hyslop) Hodge; one sister, Barbara Daniels; and granddaughter, Heaven Lee Fortenberry.

She is survived by two children, son Gary Fortenberry and wife Sara Harrison of Eureka Springs, and daughter Misty Hartley of Eureka Springs; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia Grimshaw.

Graveside services were Jan. 5, 2021, at Fairmount Cemetery near Gentry.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.