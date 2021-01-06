A pickup truck hit Siloam Springs Intermediate School during the early hours of Tuesday morning, damaging the wall of the school gym.

School surveillance cameras show the vehicle was traveling westbound on Cheri Whitlock about 3:30 a.m. when it lost control, jumped the curb on the south side of the road, then came back across the north side of the road, went through the ditch before hitting the wall of the building, leaving several holes, according to Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick. The driver also hit a fire hydrant and knocked it across the road.

The driver left the vehicle and police believe the suspect was picked up by another vehicle, according to Capt. Derek Spicer of the Siloam Springs Police Department. The vehicle that hit the school was towed and police are currently working to identify the driver, he said. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, he said.

A structural engineer was expected to inspect the building on Tuesday morning and if school officials get the all-clear, they planned to seal up the holes and resume classes in the gym on Tuesday afternoon, Patrick said. If the gym was not safe, the school planned to shut the end of the building off until repairs can be made, he said.