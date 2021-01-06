Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 19.18 percent in November, continuing their streak of double digit increases for the fifth month in a row.

The city received $794,637 in sales tax receipts in November 2020, up $127,909 compared to $666,728 the same month last year, according to "City & Town" magazine. The receipts represent sales made in September.

Year to date, city sales tax receipts are up a cumulative total of 13.9 percent compared to the same time last year, according to City Administrator Phillip Patterson.

Sales tax receipts for October, representing sales made in August, were up 10.65 percent; sales tax receipts for September, representing sales made in July, were up 10.45 percent; sales tax receipts for August, representing sales made in June, were up 20.69 percent; and sales tax receipts for July, representing sales made in May, were up 20.56 percent, according to "City & Town." Sales tax receipts were also up double digits in February, March, April and May.

County sales tax receipts for Siloam Springs were up $39,986 or 12.4 percent in November, from $320,871 in November 2019 to $360,857 in November 2020.

Sales tax receipts are one of the factors city officials gauge the health of the local economy along with other factors such as construction permits and new jobs, Patterson said in August.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax receipts included:

• Bentonville up, 17.28 percent to $2.98 million

• Eureka Springs, up 9.03 percent to $303,141

• Fayetteville, up 8.32 percent to $4.26 million

• Gentry, up 3.27 percent to $117,919

• Lincoln, up 26.45 percent to $60,302

• Rogers, up 3.45 percent to $3.68 million

• Siloam Springs, up 19.18 percent $127,909 to $794,637

• Springdale, up 9.44 percent to $3.12 million.