Construction of upgrades and improvements to the Daniels Water Treatment Plant, Water Plant Improvement Project for the City of Siloam Springs, were financed by the Environmental Protection Agency State Revolving Fund. The Environmental Protection Agency program is administered by the Natural Resources Division of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

This project will make improvements to the existing drinking water treatment facility built in 1956 and upgraded in 1992. Improvements will meet projected future demand by replacing mechanical and process equipment, add a redundant raw water line, convert gas chlorine to sodium hypochlorite for disinfection, update monitoring and control equipment, and filter improvements.