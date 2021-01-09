Maria Medina Hernandez

Maria Medina Hernandez, 81, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Jan. 5, 2021, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

She was born on June 11, 1939, in La Preza, Michoacán, Mexico, to Lucio Medina and Petra Mesa. She married Leonardo Hernandez June 8, 1956. She was a homemaker who was a great cook, always making homemade tortillas. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting and traveling. She was a member of the Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband on Jan. 8, 2012.

She is survived by three sons, Jaime Hernandez and Hugo Hernandez of Siloam Springs, and Jose Martin Hernandez of Gentry; five daughters, Sara Camacho and Angela Hernandez of Siloam Springs, Elva Hernandez and Marta Lockett of San Diego, Calif., and Alma Delia Hernandez of Mexico; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass was Jan. 8 at St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial followed at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

Olivia Mitchell

Olivia (Dunlap) Mitchell, 81, of Watts, Okla., died Jan. 5, 2021, in Springdale, Ark.

She was born April 27, 1939, in Bixby, Okla., to Richard and Dollie Dunlap. She enjoyed crocheting and making tablecloths for family and friends, reading romance novels, playing Mahjong on her tablet, shopping online or ordering out of catalogs, watching Monday Night Wrestling, spending time with her family and friends, and telling stories of days past.

She married Carl Lykins and had three children: one son, Eddie Earl Lykins, and two daughters, Sharon Kay Lykins and Shirley Jean Lykins.

She was preceded in death by her son, Eddie Lykins; daughter, Shirley Bridgeforth; three brothers, Raymond "Sonny" Dunlap, Bill Dunlap and Richard Dunlap; and three sisters, Shirley (Dunlap) Giangreco, Ethel (Dunlap) Barrows and Charlotte (Dunlap) Carns.

She is survived by one daughter, Sharon Lykins of Watts; four grandsons; five granddaughters; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Leona "Skee" Turner.

Gravesides services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Watts Cemetery in Watts.

