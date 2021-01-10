Sign in
Arrests and citations by From Staff Reports | January 10, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

Dec. 28

• Jennifer May Calcott, 37, cited in connection with shoplifting,

• Tiffani Marie Colmenero, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kyle Mitchell Klingman, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Nicholes Alan Delano, 35, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2.

• Hillary Abigail Tapp, 28, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jennifer May Calcott, 37, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Dec. 29

• Micah Granville Kirk, 34 cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.

• Matthew Don Acuff, 33, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; violation of a no contact order; terroristic threatening; domestic battering - first degree; false imprisonment - second degree; coercion.

• Zachary Wayne Michalik, 28, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Brittney Derae Self, 31, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; domestic battering - third degree.

• Michael Scott Self, 51, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 30

• Chad Albert Douthit, 27, arrested in connection with public intoxication - drinking in public; criminal mischief - first degree.

Dec. 31

• Danae Michelle Thompson, 32, arrested in connection with forgery.

Jan. 1

• Ruth Ann Fullerton, 36, arrested in connection with public intoxication - drinking in public; shoplifting.

• Clifford Ray Somerville, 40, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.

• Renee Don Johnson, 40, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Adviel Bustamante, 21, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 2

• John Brody Reed, 27, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property.

• Jeremy Burns Dodson, 41, cited in connection with obstructing governmental operations; possession of a controlled substance.

• Maura Elise Dixon, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jacqueline Nicole Ingle, 28, arrested in connection with tampering with physical evidence.

• Kaedon Dean Alberty, 20, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; driving or boating under the influence while underage; refusal to submit to a chemical test; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; following too closely.

• Jason Hosea Jenks, 41, arrested in connection with parole violation.

Jan. 3

• Matthew Logan Smith, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with failure to appear.

