The planning commission will decide whether to approve a significant development permit and a lot consolidation permit for Atwoods to construct a new retail location during the planning commission meeting this Tuesday.

If approved the permits will go before the city board during its meeting on Feb. 2. Atwoods purchased property at the 300 block of Highway 59 North two to three months ago and wants to build a larger location, according to Atwoods Store Manager Billy Barry.

"We need a bigger and fresher location," Barry said. "We've kind of outgrown this store."

Barry said there were other factors for the new store, one of which was that the current Atwoods is housed in an old building which is showing wear and tear. The new Atwoods will feature automatic doors; higher security and more spacing for extra cashiers, Barry said.

Presently, only two cashiers can work at one time to allow for social distancing guidelines, Barry said. He said the new store will add additional staff to the store. When asked how many employees the new Atwoods would bring, Barry said he was not sure.

Atwoods' present location is 52,000 square feet, Barry said. The new location will be 63,170 square feet, according to a staff report prepared by Senior Planner Ben Rhoads on Jan. 5.

City staff is recommending approval of the permits with a few conditions:

• the applicant shall file the associated lot of consolidation survey prior to building permit issuance;

• Atwoods shall dedicate off-site utility easement for sewer main extension via separate instrument prior to building permit issuance;

• finally, the ranch and home store will make final topographical corrections to the landscape plan, as attached to the architectural plan set prior to building permit issuance.

Barry said the timetable for opening the new store will be 12-16 months following approval from the city. If the city approves it, Atwoods plans to break ground soon after, Barry said.

He also said if the store became a reality, the move will start by taking smaller items to the new location and moving the rest overnight, ensuring the store will not experience any interruption in service.

Atwoods presently has 63 stores in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas, Barry said.

