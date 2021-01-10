Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Director Carol Smiley was sworn in to her fourth term for Position Six Director At-Large. Smiley was first elected in 2004, according to City Clerk Renea Ellis. She also served on the planning commission for seven years but did not have the dates available.

Mayor Judy Nation and city board members David Allen, Reid Carroll and Carol Smiley were sworn in during the city board meeting on Jan. 5.

Allen, Carroll, Nation and Smiley were sworn in by District Court Judge A.J. Anglin, who was sworn into office on Jan. 2. The board members will serve each serve a four-year term and be paid $264 per regular meeting attended, according to city code.

Nation will serve a four-year term and receive $12,000 annually, the code states.

Immediately following the swearing in ceremony, the board set out to elect a vice mayor. Director Marla Sappington nominated Allen for the position. Sappington did not offer a reason why she nominated Allen.

Director Brad Burns nominated Carroll for the position. Burns said he nominated Carroll because he has filled the role already, plus he has a pleasant demeanor. Then Burns jokingly said Carroll's calming voice was almost like a Hallmark card.

"He has a passion for the community and he has the time to donate to that and I think we need to take that into consideration.," Burns said of Carroll.

The board voted 4-3 to elect Carroll to the position of vice mayor.

During the public input portion of the meeting, former Position Six Candidate Nathanael Stone congratulated the candidates and offered a prayer for the board of directors and city employees.

In other business the new city board took the following actions:

Consent agenda

• Approved the regular meeting minutes for the meeting on Dec. 15.

• Approved dedication of utility easements for 21949 and 21948 Estate Drive.

Resolutions

• Approved Resolution 01-21 concerning procedures and organizational matters of the board of directors by a vote of 6-1 with Burns voting no.

Contracts

• Approved a lease agreement between the Siloam Springs School District and Ozarks-Go for the installation of dark fiber optic cable.

Ordinances

• Placed Ordinance 20-33 concerning rezoning the 900 block of East Harvard St. from R-2 (Residential Medium) and R-3 (Residential Multi-Family) to I-1 (Industrial) on its third reading, then voted to adopt the ordinance.

• Placed Ordinance 20-34 regarding annexation and zoning permits on its third reading, then voted to adopt the ordinance.

• Placed Ordinance 21-01 concerning the annexation of 30.03 acres at 14505 North Country Club Road on its first reading.

Staff Reports

• Heard the November 2020 financial report.

• Heard the Fourth Quarter 2019-2020 board goals update.

• Heard the Administrator's report.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Director Reid Carroll was sworn in to his second term as Position Five Director At-Large. Carroll was originally elected in 2018 through a special election to fill the unexpired term of former Director Lucas Roebuck.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday After a seven year absence from city politics David Allen was elected to Position Seven Director At-Large. Allen served on the board for seven years and four years as Siloam Springs' mayor.