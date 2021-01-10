The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls hit 15 of 19 from the free-throw line and rallied in the second half to defeat Springdale George 38-31 on Thursday night in Springdale.

The Lady Panthers (2-9) snapped a three-game losing streak as well.

George led 11-6 after the first quarter and 18-14 at halftime. Siloam Springs rallied to take a 29-27 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Emily Keehn led the Lady Panthers with 15 points, while Addison Pilcher had seven, Bailey Chopper and Isabella Anglin-Rovira each with six and Lexi Masters and Morgan Williamson each with two.

Ninth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys saw their three-game win streak come to an end with a 32-31 loss Thursday at Springdale George.

The Panthers trailed 10-4 after the first quarter and 22-15 at halftime.

Siloam Springs (5-5) pulled within 29-23 going into the fourth quarter.

Jaeden Newson led George with 19 points.

Nate Hawbaker scored 10 points to lead the Panthers, while Eric Debler and Mason Simmons each had six, Nolan Wills five and Cayden Hansen and Silas Tugwell each with two.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls improved to 4-3 overall with a 40-6 win at Springdale George.

The Lady Panthers (4-3) led 10-3 after the first quarter and 24-4 at halftime. Siloam Springs took a 37-6 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Jaylin Harried led Siloam Springs with 13 points, while Kaiden Prendergast had nine, Ruth Hansen and Aveary Speed each with five, Bianey Quinonez four and Andrea Reynoso and Kayleigh Castaneda each with two.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys picked up their first win of the season 36-33 in overtime against Springdale George.

The Wranglers led 9-8 after the first quarter only for the Panthers to take a 18-16 lead at halftime. Siloam Springs extended its lead to 27-22 heading into the third quarter before George rallied to tie the game at 30 to send it into overtime.

Jackson Still led Siloam Springs (1-7) with 10 points, including four in overtime. Alec Pearson had nine points, while Michael McKinley scored six, Josiah Thompson and Darian Caldwell each with four and Kimber Haggard three.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls held Springdale J.O. Kelly scoreless for the final three quarters to take a 22-8 victory on Thursday night.

The Lady Panthers (5-2) trailed 8-0 after the first quarter, but outscored Kelly 12-0 in the second quarter to take a 12-8 lead at halftime. Complete scoring was not available at presstime.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys were defeated 47-43 by J.O. Kelly on Thursday night.

Siloam Springs (4-4) led 11-7 after the first quarter and 26-14 at halftime. The Panthers held a 39-31 lead going into the fourth quarter, where Kelly outscored Siloam Springs 16-4.

Evan Allen led the Panthers with 22 points, while Stewart Schwaninger had six, Tristan Anglin and A.J. Moore each with four, Eli Mann three and Crew Webb and Samuel Avery each with two.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams are scheduled to play Monday at Bentonville West. The seventh- and eighth-grade girls host Springdale Lakeside on Monday, while the seventh- and eighth-grade boys travel to Lakeside.