Two brothers were arrested in connection to shots being fired in the area of Jefferson and Washington streets on Sunday morning.

Robert "Bobby" Harris, 18, of Siloam Springs, was arrested on Jan. 10 and Travis Harris, 20, was arrested on Jan. 11, according to a press release issued by Captain Derek Spicer of the Siloam Springs Police Department. No injuries were reported, the release states.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 430-A South Washington Street at 7:41 a.m. Sunday, the release states. Witnesses said they saw a vehicle, possibly a Cadillac or Hyundai, enter the driveway and multiple gunshots erupt before the vehicle left the area, the release states.

Officers located multiple spent shell casings on the roadway, sidewalk and front porch of the residence, the release states.

Robert "Bobby" Harris is facing charges of aggravated assault; committing a terroristic act; discharging a firearm in the city; discharging a fire arm from a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, the release states.

Travis Harris, age pending, is facing charges of aggravated assault; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and discharging a firearm in the city, the release states.

Both suspects were being held in the Benton County Jail on Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.