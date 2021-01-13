Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADC receives Knights of Columbus donation by Janelle Jessen | January 13, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Bernie Krumpelman (right), committee chair for the Knights of Columbus Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities, presents a $425 donation to Kolin Blakely, executive director of the Adult Development Center, on Wednesday. Siloam Springs Knights of Columbus, which is a part of St. Mary Catholic Church, raises money each year through the fundraiser, also known as the Tootsie Roll Campaign.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Bernie Krumpelman (right), committee chair for the Knights of Columbus Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities, presents a $425 donation to Kolin Blakely, executive director of the Adult Development Center, on Wednesday. Siloam Springs Knights of Columbus, which is a part of St. Mary Catholic Church, raises money each year through the fundraiser, also known as the Tootsie Roll Campaign.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Bernie Krumpelman (right), committee chair for the Knights of Columbus Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities, presents a $425 donation to Kolin Blakely, executive director of the Adult Development Center, on Wednesday. Siloam Springs Knights of Columbus, which is a part of St. Mary Catholic Church, raises money each year through the fundraiser, also known as the Tootsie Roll Campaign.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Bernie Krumpelman (right), committee chair for the Knights of Columbus Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities, presents a $425 donation to Kolin Blakely, executive director of the Adult Development Center, on Wednesday. Siloam Springs Knights of Columbus, which is a part of St. Mary Catholic Church, raises money each year through the fundraiser, also known as the Tootsie Roll Campaign.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT