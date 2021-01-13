Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Bernie Krumpelman (right), committee chair for the Knights of Columbus Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities, presents a $425 donation to Kolin Blakely, executive director of the Adult Development Center, on Wednesday. Siloam Springs Knights of Columbus, which is a part of St. Mary Catholic Church, raises money each year through the fundraiser, also known as the Tootsie Roll Campaign.

