An error was printed in the Jan. 6 edition of Library Musings.
The Siloam Springs Public Library received books about American art from Crystal Bridges and the Alice L. Walton Foundation. The Arkansas State Library distributed these books.
It was originally printed that a collaboration of Crystal Bridges and the Arkansas State Library allowed the library to receive the books.
The newspaper regrets the error.
