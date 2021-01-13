The John Brown University men's and women's basketball games Monday at Central Christian (Kan.) were postponed due to covid-19 issues, according to a JBU press release.

The men's game was postponed on Monday morning, while the women's game was postponed on Monday afternoon with the Golden Eagles women's team en route to McPherson, Kan.

The games were going to be the season opening games and Sooner Athletic Conference openers for both JBU teams.

JBU's scheduled season opener against Champion Christian on Jan. 2 was canceled because of covid-19 issues, along with the Jan. 4 games against Ozark Christian. JBU's scheduled SAC opener against Langston on Jan. 9 was also postponed.

The JBU men picked up a game with Science and Arts of Oklahoma on Tuesday night. Results were not available at presstime.

On Tuesday, JBU athletics director Robyn Daughery announced that the women's basketball games on Thursday against Texas Wesleyan and Saturday against Southwestern Assemblies of God have been postponed because of covid-19 protocols. Those games will be rescheduled to a later date, the release said.

As of presstime, the men's games are still scheduled to take place on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Saturday's tipoff has yet to be determined.

As a result of the elevated positivity rates in the region, JBU will continue its current policy of only allowing a limited number of family members into its home events, the release said. No additional spectators, including visiting fans, will be allowed to attend and no passes are being honored until further notice. Fans are encouraged to tune in to all of the men's and women's basketball action inside Bill George Arena on the SAC Sports Network.