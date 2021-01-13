Truth or consequences

Jesus tells Christians that knowing the truth has rewards and believing lies has dire personal consequences. He warns about false prophets and false teachers. Paul also warns about "false apostles, deceitful workers, masquerading as apostles of Christ." (2 Corinthians 11:13). In fact, the New Testament has dozens of warnings about lying spirits inhabiting the bodies of men and women.

The assault on the U.S. Capitol incited by the rally of Donald Trump on Jan. 6 was no surprise to Jesus Christian teachers who know their Bible, for example, "Don't be jealous of crooks or want to be their friends. All they think about and talk about is violence and cruelty." (Proverbs 24:1-2 CEV). Trump incited violence during many of his 2016 campaign rallies. False teachers may know these scriptures, but they have their own agenda.

"Only a simpleton believes everything he's told! A prudent man understands the need for proof." (Proverbs 14:15 TLB). Simpleton Christians these days never read the Bible themselves as the Bible says, "The time is coming when people won't listen to good teaching. Instead, they will look for teachers who will please them by telling them only what they are itching to hear." (2 Timothy 4:3)

I have written this next warning from the Bible in other LTEs specifically this past Dec. 30. If you believe the Bible is the very Word of God and you have ever supported Trump, you have no chance of entering heaven unless you repent! I know you will not take my word, but here is where a little common sense is profitable. Trump claims to be a Christian but he said he has never repented because he has not sinned,

1 John 1:10 NIRV says, Trump is "calling God a liar." If you think God will welcome you into heaven for believing and supporting Trump, calling God a liar, you are a simpleton.

MAGA was never about making America great again, it was always about making America white again and it was never about abortion it has always been about racial discrimination. Here is a clue if you are really interested in knowing the truth rather than deception, google Southern Baptist Convention Resolutions on Abortion. Read the resolutions 1971, '74, '76, '77, '78 '79 and see a dramatic change in 1980. If you are interested why, read "Thy Kingdom Come" by Randall Balmer.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs