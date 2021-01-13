Bentonville West outscored the Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys 18-4 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 40-23 victory on Monday night at Wolverine Arena in Centerton.

West led 8-7 after the first quarter and 15-13 at halftime. West held a 22-19 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Nate Hawbaker led Siloam Springs (5-6, 0-1 NWA Conference) with eight points, while Mason Simmons had seven, Eric Debler four, Nolan Wills three and Reece Hardcastle one.

Ninth-grade girls

Bentonville West defeated the Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls 33-26 on Monday night.

West led 15-5 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs rallied to pull within 18-16 at halftime.

West regained control in the third quarter outscoring Siloam Springs 13-2 to lead 31-18 going into the fourth quarter.

Emily Keehn led Siloam Springs (2-10, 0-1) with 12 points, while Bailey Chopper had five, Lexi Masters four, Addison Pilcher three and Morgan Williamson and Odalyis Fuentes each with one.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys dropped a 54-30 loss at Springdale Lakeside on Monday night.

The game was tied at 10 after the first quarter and Lakeside took a 24-14 lead at halftime. The Golden Eagles pulled ahead 38-25 going into the fourth quarter.

Jackson Still led the Panthers (1-7) with 17 points, while Darian Caldwell had six, Dane Marlatt four and Michael McKinley and Dillion Caulkins each with three.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys picked up a 43-12 win over Springdale Sonora in Springdale on Monday night.

The Panthers (5-4) led 16-4 after the first quarter and 32-8 at halftime. Siloam Springs carried a 36-12 margin going into the fourth quarter.

Evan Allen led the Panthers with 16 points, while Stewart Schwaninger had seven, Eli Mann six, Crew Webb four, Jack O'Brien and Mason Edwards three and Jayden Hooton and A.J. Moore each with two.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams are scheduled to host Rogers Heritage on Thursday. The seventh-and-eighth-grade boys host Rogers Oakdale on Thursday, while the seventh- and eighth-grade girls travel to Oakdale.