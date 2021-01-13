Photo Submitted Robert "Bobby" Harris, 18 (left), was arrested on Jan. 10 in connection with shots fired on Washington Street. The following day his brother Travis Harris, 20, was also arrested in connection with the shots fired on Washington Street

Two brothers were arrested in connection with shots being fired in the area of Jefferson and Washington streets on Sunday morning.

Robert "Bobby" Harris, 18, of Siloam Springs, was arrested on Jan. 10 and Travis Harris, 20, was arrested on Jan. 11, according to a press release issued by Capt. Derek Spicer of the Siloam Springs Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 430-A South Washington Street at 7:41 a.m. Sunday, the release states. Witnesses said they saw a vehicle, possibly a Cadillac or Hyundai, enter the driveway and multiple gunshots erupt before the vehicle left the area, the release states. No injuries were reported, the release states.

Officers located multiple spent shell casings on the roadway, sidewalk and front porch of the residence, the release states.

Robert "Bobby" Harris is facing charges of aggravated assault; committing a terroristic act; discharging a firearm in the city; discharging a fire arm from a vehicle; and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, the release states.

Travis Harris is facing charges of aggravated assault; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; and discharging a firearm in the city, the release states.

Both suspects were being held in the Benton County Jail as of Monday afternoon, according to jail records.

Travis Harris was also allegedly involved in another shooting with two other teens on June 12, 2018, according to a June 24, 2018, article in the "Herald-Leader." The shooting occurred in the area of 1050 N. Britt Street of Cheri Whitlock Drive near Remington Park Apartments.

Travis Harris was arrested in connection with battery and engaging in a violent criminal group activity, the article states.

Photo Submitted On Jan. 11, Travis Harris, 20, was arrested in connection with aggravated assault; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and discharging a firearm in the city.