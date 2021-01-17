Jan. 4

• Suriht Sarai Martinez Suniga, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Casey Matthew Reil, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Cody Nikolos Blaine, 26, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2; criminal contempt.

Jan. 5

• Gage Brown, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Darien Cade Hebison, 20, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Alyssa Reed Pinnell, 25, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Joseph H. Adams, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 6

• Garth Bret Anderson, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

Jan. 7

• Joshua James Meyer, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Sherry Marie Wheeler, 53, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Johnny Dale Wheeler, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan 8

• David Aaron Scott, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Thomas Lee Myrick, 29, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Juvenile, 15, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree; assault on family or household member - second degree/risk of physical injury; resisting arrest, refusal to submit to arrest; assault - second degree.

Jan. 9

• Timothy Alen Dismang, 59, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Derrick Ryan Budds, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Linda Davna Camarillo, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.

Jan. 10

• Salvador Vargas-Ramirez, 31, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; improper use of evidences of registration; failure to appear.

• Johnson Anderson, 29, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations.