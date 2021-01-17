Jan. 4
• Suriht Sarai Martinez Suniga, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Casey Matthew Reil, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Cody Nikolos Blaine, 26, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2; criminal contempt.
Jan. 5
• Gage Brown, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Darien Cade Hebison, 20, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Alyssa Reed Pinnell, 25, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Joseph H. Adams, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Jan. 6
• Garth Bret Anderson, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.
Jan. 7
• Joshua James Meyer, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Sherry Marie Wheeler, 53, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Johnny Dale Wheeler, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Jan 8
• David Aaron Scott, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Thomas Lee Myrick, 29, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Juvenile, 15, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree; assault on family or household member - second degree/risk of physical injury; resisting arrest, refusal to submit to arrest; assault - second degree.
Jan. 9
• Timothy Alen Dismang, 59, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Derrick Ryan Budds, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Linda Davna Camarillo, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.
Jan. 10
• Salvador Vargas-Ramirez, 31, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; improper use of evidences of registration; failure to appear.
• Johnson Anderson, 29, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations.