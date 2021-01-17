There was an error in the story "Atwoods looking at new location on Highway 59 N.," on Jan. 10, 2021.
In that story it said the planning commission will decide to approve a lot consolidation permit. The city board is the governing body that approves lot consolidation permit.
The newspaper regrets the error.
