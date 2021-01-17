The cumulative number of covid-19 infections in Siloam Springs topped 2,000 this week, according information from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

Meanwhile, the Benton County Coroner's Office reported four new covid-19 related deaths among Siloam Springs residents since Jan. 5, bringing the total number of deaths to 29.

The geographic area of the Siloam Springs School District had 326 new covid-19 infections in the two-week period leading up to Jan. 11, bringing the infection rate to 140 new infections per 10,000 residents and the cumulative total to 2,052 known infections, according to the ACHI website, achi.net.

The numbers are up from 247 new infections during the two-week period ending on Jan. 4, a rate of 106 new infections per 10,000 residents and a cumulative total of 1,807 known infections.

The community of Siloam Springs had 323 new known infections during the two-week period leading up to Jan. 11, bringing the infection rate to 144 per 10,000 residents, and the cumulative total to 2,011 known infections or 9 percent of the community, according to ACHI.

The numbers were up from 235 new infections, a rate of 105 new infections per 10,000 residents, and a cumulative total of 1,770 known infections or eight percent of the community last week.

The Siloam Springs School District reported 23 active cases among students and 160 students in quarantine after being identified as probable close contacts at the end of the day Thursday. Nine staff members had active positive cases and 18 staff members were in quarantine. The district has seen a cumulative total of 301 cases.

For the second week in a row, Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab was not listed on the the Arkansas Department of Health's list of nursing homes that experienced cases in the past 14 days. The nursing home reported a cumulative total of 60 patient cases, 36 staff cases and 11 patient deaths as of Dec. 28.

Other Northwest Arkansas communities reported the following rate of infection:

• Gentry, 98 new infections per 10,000 residents

• Lincoln, 82 new infections per 10,000 residents

• Bentonville, 88 new infections per 10,000 residents

• Rogers, 105 new infections per 10,000 residents

• Springdale, 106 new infections per 10,000 residents

• Fayetteville, 103 new infections per 10,000 residents.