The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls picked up their third win of the year with a 33-31 victory against Rogers Heritage on Thursday night.

Heritage led 9-4 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs rallied to lead 14-13 at halftime after a 3-point shot at the buzzer from nearly 40 feet away by Addison Pilcher.

The Lady Panthers (3-10, 1-1) extended their lead to 22-20 going into the fourth quarter.

Emily Keehn led Siloam Springs with 14 points, while Pilcher had seven, Lexi Masters four, Bailey Chopper and Morgan Williamson each with three and Isabella Anglin-Rovira with two.

Ninth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys defeated Rogers Heritage 42-21.

The Panthers (6-6, 1-1) led 12-4 after the first quarter and 27-11 at halftime. Siloam Springs carried a 40-17 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Nate Hawbaker led Siloam Springs with 15 points, Cayden Hansen eight, Eric Debler six, Silas Tugwell four, Mason Simmons three and Cameron Stafford, Diego Carrizal and Nolan Wills each with two.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls picked up a 35-25 win at Rogers Oakdale on Thursday night.

The Lady Panthers (5-4) led 6-1 after the first quarter and 14-9 at halftime. Siloam Springs extended its lead to 25-17 going into the fourth quarter.

Kaidence Prendergast and Aveary Speed each led the Lady Panthers with eight points, while Haylee Fox and Kayleigh Castaneda each had four, Andrea Reynoso three, and Bianey Quinonez, Abby Herndon, Reese Sutulovich and Ruth Hansen each with two.

On Monday, Springdale Sonora handed the Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls a 57-22 loss.

Sonora led 15-5 after the first quarter, 31-11 at halftime and 44-20 going into the fourth quarter.

Speed led the Lady Panthers with nine points, while Hansen had seven and Castaneda, Herndon and Prendergast each with two.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys picked up their second win of the season 36-25 over Rogers Oakdale.

The Panthers (2-8) led 7-5 after the first quarter and 18-10 at halftime before pulling ahead 30-14 going into the fourth quarter.

Dane Marlatt led the Panthers with 14 points, including three 3-pointers in the first half, while Jackson Still added 10 points, Gio Flores five, Mikey McKinley three and Darian Caldwell and Alec Pearson each with two.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls defeated Rogers Oakdale 27-8 on Thursday night.

The Lady Panthers (7-2) led 4-3 after the first quarter and 17-3 at halftime. Siloam Springs pulled ahead 23-6 going into the fourth quarter.

Natalie Perez led the Lady Panthers with 12 points, while Cenzi Johnson had seven, Jadyn O'Brien four and Madelyn Mehlburger and Kaelyn Seagraves each with two.

On Monday, the seventh-grade girls defeated Springdale Sonora 22-21.

The Lady Panthers trailed 5-2 after the first quarter and 13-7 at halftime. Sonora led 21-10 going into the fourth quarter where the Lady Panthers outscored Sonora 12-0.

Norah Perkins led the Lady Panthers with six points, while O'Brien and Blair Morris each had four, Perez and Mehlburger each with three and Callie May two.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys were defeated by Rogers Oakdale 36-32 on Thursday.

Siloam Springs led 7-3 after the first quarter, but Oakdale rallied for a 19-14 lead at halftime. Oakdale held a 27-25 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Evan Allen led the Panthers (5-5) with 12 points, while Stewart Schwaninger had six, Tristan Anglin five, A.J. Moore four, Eli Mann three and Crew Webb two.

Up next

All the junior high teams are off on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. The ninth-grade teams will return to action at Rogers on Thursday, while the seventh- and eighth-grade boys play at Rogers Kirksey. The seventh- and eighth-grade girls are scheduled to host Kirksey on Thursday.