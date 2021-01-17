Rudolph 'J.R.' Harold Clausing

Rudolph "J.R." Harold Clausing, 66, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died on Jan. 13, 2021, in Springdale, Ark.

He was born on Aug. 28, 1954, in Independence, Mo., to Rudolph Harold Clausing Sr. and Mary Sellers Clausing. He graduated from high school and began work as a dental laboratory technician at the age of 17. He married Gloria Steele on June 20, 1976, in Independence. They moved to Siloam Springs in 2006 and he continued to work for Halley Dental Laboratory in Fayetteville, Ark. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Siloam Springs.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife; six children, Cameron Clausing and wife Hailey of Centerton, Ark., Caleb Clausing and wife Alma of Phoenix, Ariz., Colter Clausing and wife Holly of Lee's Summit, Mo., Chase Clausing of Siloam Springs, Anna Clausing and husband Jesse Harp of Siloam Springs, and Abrielle Clausing of Siloam Springs; six grandchildren; brother, Rick Clausing; and sister, Gina Dawe and husband Travis.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. For the visitation and funeral service, everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, with the Rev. David Hudak officiating.

Claud 'Jim' Farmer

Claud "Jim" Farmer, 88, of Gentry, Ark., died Jan. 12, 2021, at his home.

He was born Jan. 29, 1932, in Wyandotte, Okla., to Freeman and Louisa (Huckaby) Farmer. He married Marie Boyle on Jan. 11, 1952, they were married 69 years. He worked for Jones Tire Shop and Gates Corp.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; children, Kenny Farmer and wife Teresa of Gentry, and Charlotte Rotramel and husband Larry of Siloam Springs, Ark.; two grandsons; and four great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Falling Springs Cemetery in Decatur, Ark.

Carol Reed

Carol Reed, 56, of Westville, Okla., died Jan. 7, 2021, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was born May 11, 1964, in Wichita, Kan., to Bill Bayless and Nancy Faught Bayless. She graduated from Colcord High School in 1982. She worked for Gates Corporation for many years as a team leader. She married Eric Reed on Sept. 20, 2007, in Siloam Springs, Ark. She was a member of The Assembly in Siloam Springs. She loved to spend time outdoors, where she loved to work in her vegetable and flower gardens. She liked to take pictures, going camping and traveling. She made jewelry and went to flea markets selling her jewelry. She spent a lot of time working on genealogy and crocheting.

She is survived by her husband; daughter, Megan Bottoms of Gentry, Ark.; two grandchildren; parents, Bill and Nancy Bayless of Colcord, Okla.; brother, Billy Shawn Bayless of Gentry; two stepchildren, Shelby Reed of Tahlequah, Okla., and Courtney Reed of Crew, Va.; and four stepgrandchildren.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. For the visitation, guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Kansas Cemetery with Pastor Gary Wheat officiating.

Jonita Faye Sands

Jonita Faye Sands, 69, of Chewey, Okla., died Jan. 13, 2021, at Northeastern Health System in Tahlequah, Okla.

She was born June 1, 1951, in Chewey to Cornelius Oakball and Sarah Bird-Oakball. She worked as a CNA for the Quail Ridge Living Center and the old Siloam Springs Hospital before retiring to become a homemaker. During her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, quilting, bringing the family together for dinners, and cherished her time spent with her family. She was a Christian and served as the secretary for the Illinois River Baptist Church for many years.

She was preceded in death by a son, Joel Sands.

She is survived by her husband, David Sands of the home; three daughters, Nanette Sidebottom of Kansas, Okla., Sherry Sands of Chewey, and Brandi Harmon and husband, Zach of Flint Ridge, Okla.; one son, Adam Turtle and wife Tamara of Lake Port, Fla.; one brother, Kenneth Oakball and wife Mary of Chewey; two sisters, Sharon Benoit of Chewey and Jean Breed of Tulsa, Okla.; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Illinois River Baptist Church in Chewey with Pastor James Wilkerson and the Rev. Craig Sands officiating. Burial will follow at Sands Cemetery in Chewey.

John Levi Sawyer Jr.

John Levi Sawyer Jr., a vibrant 88-year-old husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died on January 14, 2021, at his home after a courageous battle against the covid-19 virus. He was born on March 5, 1932, in Wheaton, Illinois, to John Levi Sawyer Sr. and Kathleen Sears Sawyer. John graduated with his Master's of Divinity from Wheaton Graduate School of Theology and felt called to the ministry. There in Wheaton, he met a pretty and spunky nursing student, Coralie Gladwin, and married her on August 31, 1957, in Patterson, New Jersey. She became a pastor's wife and valuable help to her husband John as he was a pastor in several churches across eastern United States. He was a member of the Conservative Congregational Christian Conference and the American Baptist Convention. John and Coralie retired in Siloam Springs, Ark., and attended 412 Fellowship Church.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Kathleen Sawyer; son, John L. Sawyer III; two brothers, Myron Sawyer and Spencer Sawyer; and sister, Sylvia Kietzman.

John is survived by his wife, Coralie; three daughters, Dr. Laura S. Mason and husband Doug of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Julia S. Phillips and husband John of Lee Summit, Missouri, and Beth L. Gowin and husband Dan of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; daughter-in-law, Katherine R. Chrzan and husband Carl of Burton, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren (all who dearly loved their Papa). He is also survived by his sister, Ellen Richardson of Elizabethtown, Tennessee; and brother, Josiah Sawyer of Dallas, Texas.

John L Sawyer Jr. was a man of many interests, pouring himself into them with passion. He was a builder, restoring the farm house into a beautiful home for his family. He was a musician, playing cello and attending concerts with Coralie. He loved the outdoors, hiking and gardening. He welcomed people of all status, ages and races, befriending all and involved in their lives. Most importantly, he was passionate about his Savior Jesus Christ and His Word – the Bible. Many heard his beautiful sermons over the years – from the pulpit, from his pen, his "Papa prayers" and from his personal life.

John L Sawyer Jr. was a man who walked a lifetime in step with Jesus. He finished his race well and now he has entered into the presence of his Lord.

In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to Young Life, Jesus Film Project or Circle of Life Hospice.

Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, January 17, 2021, at 412 Fellowship in Siloam Springs with Pastor Wayne Pope and Rick Harms. He will be buried in the Wheaton Cemetery in Wheaton, Illinois. To sign the online guestbook and see more details, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Roy Edward Spriggs

Roy Edward Spriggs, 93, died Jan. 13, 2021, at Quail Ridge Living Center in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

He was born on May 7, 1927, in Caney, Okla., to John Robert Spriggs and Nora Boggs Spriggs. He married Imogene Clark on Aug. 11, 1947, in Lamont, Calif. He was an Air Force Veteran of World War II.

He was preceded in death by his wife; brother, J.R. Spriggs; and two sisters, Pearl Clark and Hattie Omar.

His survivors include daughters, Sandra Masters of Siloam Springs, Ark., Debra Fleming of Houston, Texas, and Belinda and John Butts of West Siloam Springs, Okla.; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Daisy and Robert Wells of Topeka, Kan.

He was a member of West Siloam Assembly of God, where he served on the Board as well as trustee for 38 years.

Funeral services will be private. His final resting place will be Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

