Photo Submitted Travis Harris, 20, was arrested in connection with the shooting that occurred on Jan. 10 on South Washington Street.

Residents on Washington Street heard gunfire around 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 10 resulting from an alleged argument between two brothers over missing drugs.

Robert "Bobby" Harris, 18, and Travis Harris, 20, both of Siloam Springs, were arrested in connection to the incident, according to affidavits of probable cause from the Siloam Springs Police Department. No one was injured, a press release from the department states.

Travis Harris told police his brother Robert Harris, who lives in the house with him, was allegedly upset because some drugs had come up missing, the affidavit states. Travis Harris said Robert Harris believed Travis Harris' girlfriend, Lavona French, had stolen them and he threatened to kill her, the affidavit states.

Travis Harris told his brother to leave, the affidavit states. Travis Harris said Robert Harris went outside and got into the back passenger side of a blue car and started shooting at him and French as the car backed away, the affidavit states.

Police made contact with Robert Harris in a parking lot at 401 E. Twin Springs Road, the affidavit states. He was detained and searched for weapons by police, who found none, the affidavit states. Robert Harris said he did not want to answer questions and was placed under arrest and transported to Benton County Jail, the affidavit states.

Travis Harris initially denied firing any shots, but on Jan. 11 he contacted police and admitted to allegedly firing two or three shots into the ground by the vehicle his brother was in, the affidavit states.

He was arrested and transported to the Benton County Jail, the affidavit states.

After the incident on Sunday, Travis Harris gave police consent to search his home, the affidavit states. Inside the house, police found digital scales with marijuana residue on them, a baggie that contained a leafy green substance believed to be marijuana and approximately two pounds of marijuana in the bottom of the refrigerator, the affidavit states. They also found a Smith and Wesson 40 caliber hidden behind the wall in the bedroom, the affidavit states.

Robert Harris is facing charges of terroristic act; unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle; controlled substance - manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver; proximity to certain facilities; aggravated assault on a family or household member and discharge of firearms or weapon within the city limits, the affidavit states.

As of Jan. 14, Robert Harris bonded out of jail on a $50,000 bond, according to jail officials.

Travis Harris is facing charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; controlled substance - manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver; proximity to certain facilities; aggravated assault on a family or household member; drug paraphernalia and discharge of firearms or weapon within the city limits, the affidavit states.

As of Jan. 15, Travis Harris is still in the Benton County Jail with a $240,000 bond, according to jail officials.