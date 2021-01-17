The Siloam Springs soccer programs will host the 5A state soccer tournaments for 2021, the Arkansas Activities Association announced Thursday afternoon.

The tournament is scheduled to take place May 13-15.

Siloam springs was scheduled to host the state soccer tournament in 2020 as well, but all spring sports were canceled by the covid-19 pandemic. The last time Siloam Springs hosted state soccer was in 2017 when both the boys and girls teams went on to win state titles.

State tournament sites were announced for the entire 2021 sports year, including the state basketball tournament in Hot Springs on March 2-7 and the state championship game at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

The Class 5A state baseball tournament will be May 13-15 in Jonesboro, while softball did not receive a bid.

The 5A track and field meet also did not receive a bid, nor did the Meet of Champions, but the Decathlon/Heptathlon will be in Fayetteville.

For fall sports, Lake Hamilton won the bid for all state cross country meets on Nov. 4-5.

The 5A state volleyball tournament will be at Marion Oct. 26-28 with the state championship game at Bank OZK Arena on Oct. 30.