The Siloam Springs girls basketball team picked up a 5A-West Conference road win 54-50 at Greenbrier on Friday night.

Leading 51-44 with a little more than a minute remaining, Siloam Springs missed six straight free throws and Greenbrier cut the deficit to 51-50 in the final seconds.

But Siloam Springs (10-3, 2-1) got a defensive stop and Sydney Moorman hit two free throws to get the lead back to 53-50. Brooke Smith was fouled with no time remaining and she hit one more free throw to hit the final score.

"I'm really proud of our team for going on the road and surviving with a difficult win on the road," said head coach Tim Rippy. "Greenbrier is a much-improved team from a year ago and we really had to make some plays down the stretch to pull ahead. We did a nice job utilizing our post players to take advantage in the paint. Mimo (Jacklik) came through hitting three threes from the perimeter, and while we could have put the game away sooner at the free-throw line, Moorman came through in the clutch and hit two big ones. This was a big win for our team to keep momentum going in conference play."

Siloam Springs trailed 10-9 after the first quarter and 28-25 at halftime. Siloam Springs rallied to take a 41-39 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Smith led Siloam Springs with 17 points, 13 of which came in the second half. Brooke Ross scored 11 of her 15 points in the first half. Jacklik added nine points, while Moorman scored eight and Mia Hevener five.

Kylie Griffin led Greenbrier (11-3, 1-2) with 14 points, while Riley Myatt had 10.

Greenbrier 62, Siloam Springs 50

Landon Ward scored 31 points, but the Siloam Springs boys dropped their third straight 5A-West Conference loss on Friday.

Siloam Springs (6-9, 1-3) led 18-12 after the first qaurter, but Greenbrier (4-9, 2-2) rallied to take a 30-27 lead at halftime. Greenbrier extended its lead to 39-33 going into the fourth quarter.

Dalton Newman added eight points for Siloam Springs, while Jackson Ford had five, Nate Vachon three, Nick Gray two and Will Gryder one.

Nathan Barrentine led a balanced scoring effort with 17 points, while Josh Robinson had 12, Jacob Matthis and Rece Jones 11 and Jack Runsick nine.