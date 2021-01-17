Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Naomi Boyd swims the 100-yard freestyle against Mountain Home on Tuesday at the Hub White Pool on the campus of John Brown University.

The Siloam Springs swim teams hosted Mountain Home on Tuesday at the Hub White Pool on the campus of John Brown University.

Mountain Home won the boys meet 543-311 and also took first in the girls meet 504-237.

Boys

The Siloam Springs boys finished with seven first place finishes in the meet, including in all three relays.

The Siloam Springs team of Will Gryder, Owen Thomas, Javier Chavez and Malachi Becan took first place in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 52.47 seconds.

The 200 freestyle relay of Chavez, Ezekiel Becan, Thomas and Malachi Becan placed first at 1:41.34.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Chavez, Malachi Becan, Ezekiel Becan and Thomas placed first at 3:47.39.

Individually, Chavez took first place in the 200 individual medley at 2:27.55.

Malachi Becan placed first in the 50 freestyle at 23.99, while Grdyer was third at 25.55 and Ezekiel Becan fourth at 26.05.

Gabe Fox placed first in the 500-yard freestyle at 6:16.61.

Ezekiel Becan placed first in the 1-meter diving with a score of 110.65, while Fox was second at 105.70.

Thomas placed second in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:04.61.

Liam Scott placed third in the 200-yard freestyle at 2:40.08.

Gryder placed third in the 100-yard freestyle at 1:01.48.

Scott was fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:30.74.

Girls

The Siloam Springs girls had three first place finishes.

Kate Gryder placed first in the 100 butterfly at 1:13.66.

Gryder also took first place in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:14.28, while Rachel Luker was second at 1:20.45.

Jordan Rush placed first in the 1-meter diving with a score of 153.40.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Emelyn Chavez, Naomi Boyd, Rush and Gryder placed second at 2:05.70.

Siloam Springs' team of Luker, Chavez, Gryder and Boyd finished second in the 200-yard medley relay at 2:23.42.

Luker was second in the 50 freestyle at 31.42, while Rush was third at 32.60 and Boyd sixth at 34.95.

Chavez placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:34.02.

Chavez was third in the 100-yard freestyle at 1:08.89, while Boyd was sixth at 1:22.14.