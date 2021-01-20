John and Kathy Turner share a passion for Siloam Springs and have spent most of their lives giving back to the city they love by serving in city government and performing small acts of kindness throughout Siloam Springs.

The Turners, along with Craig Taylor, were the recipients of the Pioneer Citizen Award at the 91st annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet held on Tuesday. The award is given to citizens who lead with their heart, face new challenges and pave the way for new frontiers.

A Siloam Springs Original

John Turner was born in 1949 at the old Siloam Springs Hospital, where Fire Station Two now sits. He grew up playing with friends and spending time at Sager Creek, he said.

"If you had to say one word to (describe) him it would be his honesty," said Ron Harp, a friend of John Turner's.

Professionally, John Turner made a career for himself working at Allen Canning from 1972 to 2011, he said. He was laid off when the company began experiencing financial hardships, John Turner said.

"He comes from a great family," said Mike Hubbard, who has known John Turner since grade school and worked with him at Allen Canning. "He's honest, and he's a good husband and father."

When asked about John Turner, his friend Gary Mickel said he's known John Turner all his life and doesn't think anyone is as deserving.

"He just is an exemplary person," Mickel said. "He likes to help people and he loves to tout Siloam Springs."

Growing up at camp

Kathy Turner was born Kathy Pickle in Siloam Springs but spent most of her life at Kamp Paddle Trails on Lake Frances near Watts, Okla., she said. Camp life was idyllic, she said.

"A hundred of your closest friends come to play every summer," said Kathy Turner.

Kamp Paddle Trails was operational from 1952-1989 and taught horseback riding, sailing and swimming, Kathy Turner said.

During the winter, when the camp was closed. Kathy Turner said her parents moved around a lot, but every summer they would be back for camp, she said.

Despite not having gone to school consistently in Siloam Springs, Kathy Turner did graduate from Siloam Springs High School in 1970, she said.

Through the years

Kathy Turner met her future husband John while she was home for Easter during her freshman year at Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, Miss.

The two would marry down by Lake Frances in the spring of 1975 after graduating from college the same year, Kathy Turner said.

Over the years while John Turner worked his way up at Allen Canning, Kathy Turner worked as program director and counselor at Kamp Paddle Trails and later as a graphic designer for DaySpring, she said.

Gaytra Newcomb, an academic advisor at Oklahoma State University-OKC, who had Kathy Turner as a counselor, thought it was wonderful that Kathy Turner received the Pioneer Citizen Award.

"I think it's fantastic," Newcomb said. "She is a lovely person willing to help anybody."

In 2012, Kathy Turner said she began working with the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce to organize Pickin' Time on 59.

Pickin' Time is a multi-community yard sale which is held on Highway 59 from Siloam Springs to Sulphur Springs.

"She was making sure all communities were well-represented and she wanted to make sure Siloam Springs was represented," said Patti Eiland, who helped Kathy Turner with the event.

Serving the City

In 2002, Kathy Turner was elected to the city board of directors, she said. She only served one term because the job was not easy, she said.

John Turner ran for his wife's seat in 2006. He ran for mayor in 2012 and again in 2016. John Turner retired from public office following the end of his second term in 2020.

What separated John Turner from other candidates was that he would knock on people's doors and ask for their vote.

"It gave me a great opportunity to meet people I haven't met," John Turner said, "and it was surprising to see how many people said 'nobody ever knocks on our door.'"

For Kathy Turner being the mayor's wife meant staying out of the way.

"John was elected, not both of us," Kathy Turner said. "So I did my best to stay out of city business and politics."

Legacy of love

If one word could be used to describe the Turners it would be love.

"I think that I have watched my parents give back to the community my entire life and it's a blessing to watch them serve without getting anything in return," said Callie Turner, the couple's daughter. "So I am proud to see them get this."

Callie Turner said her parents gave behind the scenes. She remembered eating out with her parents and her father noticed three or four people dressed for prom. Callie Turner said her father quietly paid for their meal so the kids would have something nice done for them.

"Although he was mayor, he and his whole family were givers," said Harp.

Even though they are retired, the Turners still plan to be there for the city they love.