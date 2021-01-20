American Legion Siloam Post 29 will host a Four Chaplains Memorial Service on Sunday, Feb. 7.

The program will take place beginning at 2 p.m. at New Life Church, located at 1611 Cheri Whitlock Drive.

The Four Chaplains Memorial Service is dedicated to the memory of four brave military chaplains who lost their lives while serving on the troop transport ship USS Dorchester during World War II when the ship was torpedoed by a Nazi submarine off the coast of Greenland on Feb. 3, 1943.

Come share the story of these four brave men on that fateful February day. Hear their story and the story of the more than 600 men that died that day. As the ship was sinking, the four chaplains were there trying to calm everyone. Of the 902 American servicemen bound for Greenland only 230 would survive. Four of the survivors lived because of the four chaplains that willingly gave their own life vests, so these four military men could live.

Survivors recalled as the ship was going down, the four chaplains could be seen arm in arm singing gospel songs as the ship slipped beneath the icy waters.