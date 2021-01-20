50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1971

The Ralph Jones Company Inc. of Siloam Springs planned to construct a new plastics pipe manufacturing plant in Mason City, Iowa, M.L. Van Poucke Jr., President of Ralph Jones Company, and Les Hawkins, Chairman, Mason City Chamber of Commerce Industrial Promotion Committee, announced.

The new facility would cover 26,000 square feet at a cost of $500,000. Of that 26,000 square feet, 24,000 square feet was to be used for manufacturing and warehousing with the remaining 2,000 square feet designed for general offices. Construction was scheduled to begin March 1 with an Oct. 1 completion date.

Van Poucke announced that the initial work force of 25 people would be obtained from the Mason City area with only the plant manager transferring from the Siloam Springs plant. "We expect to double the working force at Mason City within two years as production is increased," Van Poucke said.

Jet Stream, a division of Ralph Jones Company Inc. Siloam Springs, manufactures various plastic pipe and fittings. Among their products were white Polyvinyl Chloride pipe and fittings, white Styrene-Rubber Water Well Casing, ABS Drain, Waste and Vent pipe and fittings, CPVC (hot and cold) pipe and fittings and coiled Polyethylene pipe and fittings, all of which were under the Jet Stream brand name.

Jet Stream was organized in 1958 in Siloam Springs and had 175 employees (in 1971) in the Siloam Springs installation occupying over 112,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse and office area with an annual payroll over $1,000,000. Winrock Enterprises of Little Rock, Ark., purchased controlling interest in Ralph Jones Company in 1964.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1996

Grady Nichols, director of the Siloam Springs Community Education Program, announced class registration for the Spring session of classes that were coming soon.

Classes available were:

• Introduction to Computers -- Terry Williams

• Introduction to Windows -- Lisa Johnson

• Beginning Computer Keyboarding -- Betty Baker

• WordPerfect 5.1 for Windows -- Donia Scott

• Desktop Publishing -- Steve Gentry

• Public speaking, Speak Up, Speak Out, Speak Easy -- Nancy Stoll, Chamber of Commerce President

• Survival Spanish -- Elisa Lloyd.

• Intermediate Signing -- Skip Hernandez

• Cholesterol: The Good, the Bad and the Very Confusing -- Dr. Roger Youmans

• CPR and EMT classes -- Lenny Thurman, firefighter/paramedic

• Introduction to Physical Fitness and Senior Citizen Walking -- Steve Stinnett

• Home self-defense for women -- Nelson Erdman of the Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Basic car care for women -- Dixie Shoptaw

• Ballroom dancing or one of two classes: C&W couples dancing and C&W line dancing

• Introduction to stained glass -- Bea Stebbing of Stebbing Studio

• Sewing alterations -- Barbara Holt

• Pushing up Petunias and War of the Weeds -- Susie Gilbert and Ruthie Foster from Country Gardner

• Basic landscaping -- Ben Hill of Eden Landscaping

• Creative photo albums and scrapbooks -- Patti Eiland

• GED classes -- Suzie Montgomery

• Hunter education -- Brian McKinzie

• Introduction to Handgun/Handgun safety class -- John Taylor

• Concealed handgun permit class -- Bobbi and Dennis Erdman of the Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Small engine repair -- Gene Collins

Nichols said the school was trying to meet all the interests of the community. The classes were designed to enlighten members of the community in a fun, informative way.

Nichols felt "community education means, 'Lifelong Learning.'" He encouraged everyone to "come be a part of this exciting program."

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2011

Cash Eugene Tosta was the first Siloam Springs baby to enter the world for 2011.

He was born to Ashley Tatum and Jamie Tosta at 2:07 a.m. Jan. 2, 2011.

Tatum said she knew her baby would come in the early hours because he often became active in the womb at about 9:30 most nights during the pregnancy.

Coming about a week earlier than his Jan. 7 due date, Cash weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and was 20.5 inches long.

The couple said they named their son Cash because his grandma was a huge Johnny Cash fan and his dad played guitar and sang Johnny Cash songs.

Cash was given Eugene as a middle name in honor of Tosta's grandfather, who bore the name Eugene and was a retired cowboy.

The couple received "a ton" of gifts when news spread that they had the first 2011 Siloam Springs baby.