Penelope (Penny) Elnore Brannon

Penny Elnore Brannon, 74, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 17, 2021, in Rogers, Ark. She was born on September 18, 1946, in Tahlequah, Okla., to her parents Felix 'Buck' Eads and Oleta L. Eads.

Penny attended First Baptist Church in Cave Springs, Ark. She attended school in Siloam Springs and later attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla. She enjoyed reading, gardening, studying genealogy and Indian heritage, visiting family and most of all, spending time with her grandsons.

Penny was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dr. Justin Lee Brannon; sister, Pam Eads Snider; brother, James Louis Eads; and aunt, Dorothy Wilcox.

Penny is survived by her husband, Jay Dene Brannon Sr. of the home; two sons, Jay Dene Brannon Jr.(Emily) of Rogers, Ark., and Joshua Brannon of Bentonville, Ark.; grandchildren, Jay Dene Brannon III and James Brannon. She is also survived by her brother, Roy Earl Eads(Juanita)of Ft.Scott, Kan.; and sisters,Patsy Eads Morton (Neil) of Stilwell, Okla., Deb Eads Lawrence of Oklahoma, and Terri Eads Hall (Tom) of Siloam Springs, Ark.; brother-in-law, Stewart Snider of Conway, Ark.; aunt, Georgia Roberts-Thomas of Stilwell, Okla.; along with many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be at the Chapel on the Creeks in Rogers, Ark., on Friday, January 22 at 10:30 a.m.

A viewing will be available at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow immediately after the service at Springtown Cemetery.

The family requests that any memorials be made to KLRC in Siloam Springs, Ark., or First Baptist Church in Cave Springs, Ark.

Donald Eugene Harrelson

Donald E. Harrelson, 86, died Jan. 18, 2021, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was born July 17, 1934, in Farmington Ark., to Floyd Leonard Harrelson and Elpha Elree Burris Harrelson.

He attended Vaughn School in the small town of Vaughn, Ark. He was married to Mable May Bauer on March 26, 1959 in Miami, Okla.

He devoted most of his life to law enforcement, working for Siloam Springs Police, Arkansas State Police, and Benton County Sheriff Department, gaining rank as Chief Deputy in the Criminal Investigating Division (CID) and serving as a detective.

He enjoyed raising cows and spending time with his family that was always close by working on the farm.

He was preceded in death by one son, Floyd Leonard Harrelson; five sisters, Carrie Stout, Lillian Day, Shirley Farmer, Thelma Pinkerton and Glenda Harrelson; and one brother, John Harrelson.

He is survived by three sisters, Juanita Ferguson, Ina Walker and Bobbie Pinkerton; one brother, Roy Harrelson; two sons, Ronald Eugene Harrelson and wife Andrea, and Kendall Ray Harrelson and wife Pam, both of Gentry; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A viewing will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22 at Wasson Funeral Home. Burial will be at Fairmount Cemetery in Gentry, Ark. For the visitation and funeral service, guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

Bonnie Jean Lykins

Bonnie Jean Lykins, 83, of Watts, Okla., died Jan. 16, 2021, at her home.

She was born Oct. 2, 1937, in Webbers Falls, Okla., to Lewis and Callie (Martin) Russell. She married Ted Lykins and they lived in this area most of their life. She was a member of Victory Church of West Siloam Springs, Okla.

She was preceded in death by her husband, three sons, one daughter, five brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include her son, Earnest Lykins of Watts; daughters, Delores Wilder of Vancouver, Wash., Cora Lykins of Watts, Carma Holland of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Rosalyn Lykins of Watts; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Rex Russell; and sisters, Mary, Connie McQuillan and Theresa Bennett.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Coffelt Cemetery in Vaughn, Ark.

Laura 'Christeen' McNeely

Laura "Christeen" McNeely, 89, of Watts, Okla., died Jan. 16, 2021, at Prairie Grove Nursing and Rehab.

She was born April 20, 1931 in Tulare, Calif. She married Melvin McNeely in January of 1949.

She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Shirley Janes; son, Donnie McNeely; sister, Clara Mae Lynn; and brothers, Pete and Johnny Webster.

Survivors include her children, Tom McNeely and wife Jan of Westville, Okla., and Kathy Terry and husband Herb of Harrison, Ark.; son-in-law, John Janes of Summers, Ark.; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Betty Potter and husband Richard of Watts and Dorothy Sheppard and husband Frank of Watts.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark. For the visitation guests will be limited to 150 people at one time and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Bell Cemetery in Watts.

