School board members extended Superintendent Jody Wiggins' contract through the 2023-2024 school year and gave him a raise during this past Thursday's meeting.

School board members voted to extend Wiggins' three-year contract by one year after an hour-and-a-half executive session to discuss his annual evaluation. They also praised Wiggins for his leadership, especially during the covid-19 pandemic.

Wiggins' salary for his 240-day contract will increase from its current index of 2.6 to 2.75 on July 1. The increase represents a 5.75 percent raise for a total salary of $167,981. School administrators' salaries are calculated by multiplying the salary schedule by an index.

"Jody, we appreciate your hard work through these trying times and I think you've done an outstanding job," said Brian Lamb, board president. "The core of your team appear from the outside that you work well together and respect each other and things are going really well. We know that test scores are a problem, but I'm sure they are at every district with covid-19 and we will work through that."

Lamb noted that Wiggins is following the district's values, vision and mission.

Board member Travis Jackson congratulated Wiggins and said the administrative team is a great reflection of leadership.

"It's been a tough year and you have done a tremendous job," he said.

"You've been the glue that holds us all together," said board member Connie Matchell. "I appreciate that and I appreciate your leadership."

In other business, Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick reported school officials are working to repair the intermediate school wall after it was hit by a pickup truck in the early hours of Jan. 5.

The damage was inspected by architect Mike Spaeth and engineers on the morning of the crash and it was determined the building is still safe to occupy, he said. However, the damaged area is larger than it appears because the bottom of the wall was pushed in and top was shoved out by the impact, so the entire section of wall will have to be replaced, he said.

Ellingson Contracting of Siloam Springs provided an estimate of $59,800 for repairs, Patrick said. The state has a provision for emergencies that does not require the project to be put out to bid, although the school does have that option, he said.

The school district is still working with the insurance companies to develop a plan for paying for the damage, Patrick said. Meanwhile, the building has been sealed and a construction wall has been built from floor to ceiling to keep students away from the work area, he said.

School board members approved giving Wiggins the authority to enter a contract for the repair if the insurance company decides the estimate is in line with their adjuster's findings.

School board members were also recognized as part of school board appreciation month during the meeting. They each received a packet of thank-you letters signed by staff members, a proclamation from the governor declaring January school board appreciation month, a panther Christmas ornament and a certificate of appreciation from the district.

School board members took the following additional actions:

• Adopted a proposed budget of expenditures with tax levy for the fiscal year beginning on July 1, 2022, and approved election related documents.

• Approved emergency sick leave for a teacher.

• Approved the resignation of high school medical professions teacher Jamie Tims.

• Approved the transfer of six students from the Gentry School District and one student from Decatur into the Siloam Springs School District.

• Approved the transfer of seven students from the Siloam Springs School District to the Gentry School District and one to the Fayetteville School District.

• Approved allowing four high school teachers to work through their preparatory periods.