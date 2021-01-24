All Siloam Springs Schools will be pivoting to remote learning starting Monday, Jan. 25 through Friday, Jan. 29 in an effort to help control the spread of covid-19, the district announced Sunday.

Students who are unable to work remotely from home and who have their own transportation to and from school may continue to attend school on site as needed, according to a press release from Superintendent Jody Wiggins. However, the district's transportation department will not be able to run routes this week, it states.

Numerous students and staff member have tested positive for covid-19 or been identified as probable close contacts of a positive case, the release states.

"Due to the number of teaching and transportation staff involved, SSSD has been in consultation with the Arkansas Department of Health and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education this weekend to determine a course of action in response to the situation," the release states.

Staff who are not positive or quarantined will continue to work this week, the release states. Instruction will continue to be provided to students who come on site and virtual instruction will be provided to remote students. Information technology pick-up will be communicated from individual buildings to parents soon, it states.

Students will also continue to have access to meals while learning remotely, the release states. Meal request forms are on the district website and meals are available for daily pick up.

'The district will continue to work in conjunction with ADH and DESE in an effort to provide the safest environment possible for on site instruction," the release states. "The health and safety of our students and staff will always be a priority for SSSD. Thank you for your continued support."