Jan. 11

• Sergio Angel Padilla Soto, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Selena Desiree Calcott, 24, arrested in connection with financial identity fraud - nonfinancial identity fraud; obstructing governmental operations; failure to appear x3.

• Kenneth Wayne Allen, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Bryan Lee Hillhouse, 56, arrested in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree; assault on family or household member - 3rd degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

Jan. 12

• Crystal Maria Escobar, 21, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Celestino Alfredo Escobar, 49, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

Jan. 13

• Juvenile. 12, cited in connection with sexual assault in the second degree.

• Richard Dewayne Higgins, 38, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Dayman Ecutka Eco Blackburn, 42, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia x2; possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear x2.

• Franklin Scott Randall, 28, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 14

• Anna Lucia Gilbert Hernandez, 32, arrested in connection of theft of property.

• Matthew Alexander McKinley, 25, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Donald E. McKinley, 48, cited in connection with no driver's license.

• Jesse Beeson Williams, 27, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Pedro A. Torres, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 15

• Justin Kyle Muskrat, 35, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing; operation of a motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

• Amanda Kay Jones, 41, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine/cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia; proximity to certain facilities - enhanced penalties.

• Jacob Tradd Shell, 35, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing.

• Crystal Cherie Armstrong, 37, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing.

• Sarah Kay Cooley, 28, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

Jan. 16

• Hilario Rosas Duran, 47, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Loyl Dean Bradley, 45, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brandon Leon Conley, 38, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; theft of property.

• Amanda Don Henry, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Steven Walter Jachera Jr., 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ronnie Dale Fitts, 50, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jan. 17

• Mattew Jordan Murray, 25, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Shalane Decole Frazier, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.