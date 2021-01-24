Jan. 11
• Sergio Angel Padilla Soto, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Selena Desiree Calcott, 24, arrested in connection with financial identity fraud - nonfinancial identity fraud; obstructing governmental operations; failure to appear x3.
• Kenneth Wayne Allen, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.
• Bryan Lee Hillhouse, 56, arrested in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree; assault on family or household member - 3rd degree/apprehension of imminent injury.
Jan. 12
• Crystal Maria Escobar, 21, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Celestino Alfredo Escobar, 49, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.
Jan. 13
• Juvenile. 12, cited in connection with sexual assault in the second degree.
• Richard Dewayne Higgins, 38, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Dayman Ecutka Eco Blackburn, 42, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia x2; possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear x2.
• Franklin Scott Randall, 28, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 14
• Anna Lucia Gilbert Hernandez, 32, arrested in connection of theft of property.
• Matthew Alexander McKinley, 25, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Donald E. McKinley, 48, cited in connection with no driver's license.
• Jesse Beeson Williams, 27, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Pedro A. Torres, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Jan. 15
• Justin Kyle Muskrat, 35, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing; operation of a motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.
• Amanda Kay Jones, 41, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine/cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia; proximity to certain facilities - enhanced penalties.
• Jacob Tradd Shell, 35, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing.
• Crystal Cherie Armstrong, 37, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing.
• Sarah Kay Cooley, 28, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.
Jan. 16
• Hilario Rosas Duran, 47, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Loyl Dean Bradley, 45, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Brandon Leon Conley, 38, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; theft of property.
• Amanda Don Henry, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Steven Walter Jachera Jr., 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Ronnie Dale Fitts, 50, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Jan. 17
• Mattew Jordan Murray, 25, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Shalane Decole Frazier, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.