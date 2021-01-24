Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Arrests and citations by From Staff Reports | January 24, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

Jan. 11

• Sergio Angel Padilla Soto, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Selena Desiree Calcott, 24, arrested in connection with financial identity fraud - nonfinancial identity fraud; obstructing governmental operations; failure to appear x3.

• Kenneth Wayne Allen, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Bryan Lee Hillhouse, 56, arrested in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree; assault on family or household member - 3rd degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

Jan. 12

• Crystal Maria Escobar, 21, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Celestino Alfredo Escobar, 49, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

Jan. 13

• Juvenile. 12, cited in connection with sexual assault in the second degree.

• Richard Dewayne Higgins, 38, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Dayman Ecutka Eco Blackburn, 42, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia x2; possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear x2.

• Franklin Scott Randall, 28, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 14

• Anna Lucia Gilbert Hernandez, 32, arrested in connection of theft of property.

• Matthew Alexander McKinley, 25, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Donald E. McKinley, 48, cited in connection with no driver's license.

• Jesse Beeson Williams, 27, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Pedro A. Torres, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 15

• Justin Kyle Muskrat, 35, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing; operation of a motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

• Amanda Kay Jones, 41, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine/cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia; proximity to certain facilities - enhanced penalties.

• Jacob Tradd Shell, 35, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing.

• Crystal Cherie Armstrong, 37, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing.

• Sarah Kay Cooley, 28, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

Jan. 16

• Hilario Rosas Duran, 47, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Loyl Dean Bradley, 45, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brandon Leon Conley, 38, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; theft of property.

• Amanda Don Henry, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Steven Walter Jachera Jr., 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ronnie Dale Fitts, 50, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jan. 17

• Mattew Jordan Murray, 25, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Shalane Decole Frazier, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT