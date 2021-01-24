Siloam Springs District Court will be closed through Feb. 1.

The court closed Thursday, Jan. 22, due to coronavirus-related staffing issues, according to a post on the city's website. Arraignments for Jan. 25 have been tentatively rescheduled to 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 22 and Jan. 26 arraignments have been rescheduled to 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 23, according to Communications Manager Holland Hayden.

Bench trials scheduled for 10 a.m. and discovery hearings at 1 p.m. on Jan. 26 have been rescheduled for the same times on March 30, Hayden said.

These court dates have not been approved by Judge A.J. Anglin and court staff is strongly encouraging anyone with questions about court dates, schedules, payment arrangements, etc. to call the court directly at 479-524-4947.

Hayden could not comment on the number of people who have contracted the coronavirus due to HIPPA violations, she said.