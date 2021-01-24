Photos submitted John Brown guard D.J. Ellis brings the ball up the floor against Oklahoma Panhandle State on Thursday.

GOODWELL, Okla. -- Freshman Noah Taylor poured in 20 points for the second time in his young career, and sophomore James Beckom contributed another all-around performance off the bench -- scoring 19 -- as the No. 22 John Brown University men's basketball team used 57 points from reserves to post a 94-64 win at Oklahoma Panhandle State on Thursday night inside Anchor D Arena.

The host Aggies (2-4, 2-3 Sooner Athletic Conference) converted a four-point play to pull within five, 23-18, but behind 11 points from Beckom, the Golden Eagles (2-3, 2-3) finished the first half on a 22-11 run and rode a 45-29 lead at intermission into a chance for head coach Jason Beschta to empty his bench.

Another 12-0 run midway through the second half ballooned the visitors' lead to 36, 82-46, but JBU relied on eight points from freshman Caleb Ceasar over the final 4:34 of the second half to maintain the lopsided advantage.

Beckom, who averaged 3.5 points per game last season, has pieced together outings that boasts a 15.0 points per game average -- including an 11 of 16 mark from the field. He's also collected eight rebounds and six steals over the last 80 minutes of action.

Taylor continued his torrid pace behind the arc, splashing 6 of 9 from long range. He is now 20 of 41 from deep, hitting 48.8 percent of his chances.

Starters Luke Harper (16 points) and Densier Carnes (11 points) turned in strong performances, but gave way to a bench that ate up 49 percent of the minutes played.

John Brown shot over 50 percent from the floor all night long, converting 35-of-66 from the field, and 12-of-27 from long range. Twenty-two offensive rebounds were converted into 17 second-chance points as the visitors out-rebounded Panhandle State, 38-33.

Junior Ira Perrier continues to dominate the glass -- posting five points, nine rebounds, six assists and a block. He leads the Golden Eagles averaging 8.2 caroms a night.

Jalen Thomas dropped 15 points and Alfred Alkannama added 10, but the Aggies could only hit 24 of 60 from the floor (40 percent) and converted just 4 of 15 triples attempted.

JBU was scheduled to travel to Plainview, Texas, to face Wayland Baptist on Saturday. Results were not available at presstime.

Both the JBU men's and women's teams are scheduled to play at Mid-America Christian this Thursday, Jan. 28. It will be the JBU women's first game of the season.