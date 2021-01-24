Nathan Hawbaker's layup at the buzzer lifted the Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys to a 39-38 road win at Rogers on Thursday night in the brand new arena at Rogers High School.

The Panthers (7-6, 2-1) trailed 38-37 after a Rogers basket with about 10 seconds left. The Panthers took a timeout and got their motion offense going, eventually freeing up Hawbaker for the winning bucket.

The win avenged a 25-point loss, 48-23, in Siloam Springs on Nov. 18.

Siloam Springs led Thursday night's game 10-8 after the first quarter, but the Mounties rallied to take a 22-18 lead at halftime. Rogers extended its lead to 34-26 going into the fourth quarter, where the Panthers outscored the Mounties 13-4.

Hawbaker and Silas Tugwell each finished with nine points, with Tugwell hitting three 3-point shots. Cayden Hansen, Mason Simmons and Eric Debler each had five, while Diego Carrizal and Nolan Wills both had three.

Ninth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls were defeated 29-19 at Rogers High on Thursday night.

Rogers led 6-2 after the first quarter, 16-11 at halftime and 23-13 going into the fourth quarter.

Addison Pilcher led the Lady Panthers (3-11, 1-2) with 12 points while Emily Keehn had seven.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys defeated Rogers Kirksey 28-27 on Thursday night in Rogers.

The Panthers trailed 8-4 after the first quarter and 14-10 at halftime. Siloam Springs pulled within 20-18 going into the fourth quarter.

Jackson Still led the Panthers (3-8) with 13 points, while Gio Flores scored seven and Kimber Haggard and Alec Pearson each with four.

Eighth grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls picked up a 24-8 win against Rogers Kirksey on Thursday night.

The Lady Panthers (6-4) led 4-1 after the first quarter and 9-5 at halftime. Siloam Springs outscored Kirksey 9-0 in the third quarter to take a 18-5 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Jaylin Harried led Siloam Springs with 13 points, while Ruth Hansen had six and Aveary Speed five.

Seventh grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys picked up a 40-18 win at Rogers Kirksey.

The Panthers (6-5) led 11-5 after the first quarter and 21-7 at halftime. Siloam Springs carried a 30-11 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Stewart Schwaninger led the Panthers with 11 points, while Evan Allen had nine, Eli Mann eight, Crew Webb seven, A.J. Moore three, Max Carter two and Bennett Naustvik one.

Seventh grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls saw their four-game winning streak snapped Thursday with a 20-19 loss to Rogers Kirksey.

Kirksey led 8-5 after the first quarter and 13-8 at halftime. Siloam Springs outscored Kirksey 7-0 in the third quarter to take a 15-13 lead going into the fourth.

Reagan Bishop led the Lady Panthers (7-3) with six points, while Natalie Perez had five. Madelyn Mehlburger, Story Castagna and Haley Thomas each had two, while Kenlee Moore and Cenzi Johnson each had one.

Up next

The ninth-grade basketball teams host Springdale George on Monday, while seventh- and eighth-grade boys host Bentonville Lincoln. The seventh- and eighth-grade girls travel to Bentonville Lincoln.