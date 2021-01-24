The number of new covid-19 cases reported in Siloam Springs fell sharply last week.

The number of new cases in the geographic area of the Siloam Springs School District was down by 44 percent and new cases in the community of Siloam Springs were down by 46 percent, according to data from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) website, achi.net.

The geographic area of the Siloam Springs School District reported 183 new known infections in the 14-day period ending on Jan. 18, a rate of 78 cases per 10,000 residents and a cumulative total of 2,168 cases since the pandemic began, according to the ACHI website, achi.net. The numbers were down from 326 new covid-19 infections and a rate of 140 new infections per 10,000 residents in the two week period leading up to Jan. 11, when the cumulative total was 2,052 known infections.

The community of Siloam Springs had 175 new known infections, a rate of 78 new infections per 10,000 residents and cumulative total of 2,123 infections, or 10 percent of the community, as of Jan. 18, ACHI reported. In comparison, there were 323 new known infections, an infection rate of 144 known cases per 10,000 residents and a cumulative total of 2,011 known infections on Jan. 11.

Siloam Springs School District reported 14 active positive cases among students and 12 active positive cases among staff members on Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of positive cases to 325. A total of 118 students and 21 staff members were in quarantine after being identified as probable close contacts of positive individuals.

Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab had two new staff cases in the two-week period ending on Jan. 19, according to the Arkansas Department of Health, for a total of 38 staff cases, 60 patient cases and 11 deaths. The last patient case was reported on Dec. 4 and the most recent staff case was reported on Jan. 7.

As of Jan. 14, the Benton County Coroner's Office reported that 29 Siloam Springs residents have died of covid-19 related causes. The oldest person in Siloam Springs to die was 101 and the youngest was 60. The youngest person in Benton County to die was 31.

According to ACHI, other communities in Northwest Arkansas have the following rates of infection:

• Bentonville -- 82 new known infections per 10,000 residents

• Fayetteville -- 90 new known infections per 10,000 residents

• Gentry -- 76 new known infections per 10,000 resident

• Lincoln -- 84 new known infections per 10,000 residents

• Rogers -- 100 new known infections per 10,000 residents

• Springdale -- 97 new known infections per 10,000 residents.