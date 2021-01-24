Mary Ellen Dingler

Mary Ellen Dingler, 82, of Hutchinson, Kan., died January 15, 2021, at Hutchinson Hospice House. She was born February 16, 1938, in Stead, N.M. to Fred and Mae (Chapman) Sisk.

She was a 1956 graduate of Kansas High School. After graduating from college, she moved to New Mexico to be a teacher. On December 29, 1962, Mary married Lyman Dingler.

In 1972, they moved to Twin Oaks to take over running her parent's grocery store. They operated the store for 27 years until they retired in 2000. Mary was an avid OSU college sports fan, Kansas City Royals fan, and Chiefs fan.

Survivors include her children, Krystal (Mike) Plunkett of Hutchinson, Kan., and Todd (Jean) Dingler of Hutchinson, Kan.; sisters, Bobbie (Gene) Carroll of Kansas, Okla., and FloraMae (Allen) Heald of Siloam Springs, Ark.; and grandchildren, Jamison Dingler, Cooper Plunkett, and Tucker Dingler.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Mae Sisk; and her husband, Lyman Dingler.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Susan 'Sue' Ann Juillerat

Susan "Sue" Ann Juillerat, 57, of Gentry, Ark., died on Jan. 18, 2021, at UAMS in Little Rock, Ark.

She was born on April 11, 1963, in Skokie, Ill., to Robert Harold Kenney and Trudy Marie Friebert Kenney. She graduated from Siloam Springs High School in 1981 and received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Arkansas. She received a Master's Degree in Special Education from Harding University. She taught high school special education and geometry for 35 years, including in Indiana, Gentry, Morrilton, Ark., and currently Springdale, Ark. She married Mike Juillerat on July 5, 1996, in Lebanon, Ind. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Trudy Kenney; and her brother, Michael Kenney.

Sue is survived by her husband, Mike Juillerat; daughter, Joanna Beck and husband Tyler of Gentry; sons, Scott Jones and wife Haily of Springdale, and Matthew Juillerat and wife Nikole of Jonesboro, Ark.; two granddaughters; sister, Lisa Beagle of Siloam Springs; and sister-in-law, Barbara Kenney of Siloam Springs.

Funeral services were Jan. 23, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, with Father Salvador Marquez-Munoz officiating. ln lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gentry High School Scholarship Fund in honor of Susan Juillerat.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.

Jose Alberto Leiva

Jose Alberto Leiva, 38, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

He was born on May 8, 1982, in Miami, Fla., to Santiago Alberto Leiva and Enma Argentina Alvarado. He enjoyed drawing and biking in his spare time, and spending time with loved ones.

He is survived by his parents; wife, Nixa Judith Leiva; daughter, Lixibeth Soanelly Leiva; three brothers, Wilmer Edmundo Alvarado, Jose Geovany Caceres and Claudio Geovany Caceres; and three sisters, Grisel Elizabeth Osejo, Brenda Lizeth Pineda and Claudia Marisol Rust.

The funeral service was Jan. 22, 2021, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home with burial following at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.