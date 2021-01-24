Mark Ross/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Nick Gray goes up for a shot last Tuesday against Greenwood at Panther Activity Center. Greenwood defeated the Panthers 53-50.

RUSSELLVILLE -- Siloam Springs' boys gave league-leader Russellville a run for its money Friday night, but the Panthers were unable to snap their skid inside Cyclone Arena.

The Panthers went on a third quarter run to take a brief lead and remained close most of the fourth quarter before the Cyclones pulled away for a 70-62 victory.

The loss was Siloam Springs' fifth straight after opening conference play with a win at Vilonia on Jan. 5.

"Best effort we've had in the last five games by far," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "I thought our kids fought to the very end and made tough plays all night."

Russellville led 31-27 at halftime, but Siloam Springs exploded in the third quarter to take a 45-42 lead. Nate Vachon had two 3-pointers and a layup in that run for the Panthers.

Russellville (12-3, 6-0) responded with a 10-0 run to take a 52-45 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Landon Ward hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and Dalton Newman hit another one as the Panthers were able to trim Russellville's lead down to 54-53 before the Cyclones got a 3-pointer from Grayson Sims to get the lead back 57-53.

Siloam Springs (6-11, 1-5) would cut it back to 2 on two more occasions but couldn't ever tie or take the lead.

"I was very proud of our team and the way they played tonight," said Russellville coach Kyle Pennington. "Siloam had a great game plan and executed well. I was very proud of the way we continue to battle and won the game."

Sims hit six 3-pointers and led Russellville with 18 points, while Donyae May had 16, Trey Allen 14 and Sayvion Brock with 11.

Ward scored 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, while Newman finished with 16, Jackson Ford 12, Vachon 11 and Josh Stewart three.

"Kyle went to his zone in the last four minutes and we stumbled a little, which gave them the opportunity to gap it to four or five points," Tim Stewart said. "Give them a lot of credit. They made plays down the stretch and we missed some shots in the final stretch. Best game overall we've played in a long time and we're super proud of the kids. We're going to get it rolling."

The Panthers return to action on Tuesday at Van Buren before hosting Vilonia on Friday for homecoming.

Russellville 70, Siloam Springs 62

Siloam Springs^16^11^18^17^--^62

Russellville^19^12^21^18^--^70

Siloam Springs (6-11, 1-5): Ward 20, Newman 16, Ford 12, Vachon 11, Stewart 3.

Russellville (12-3, 6-0): Sims 18, D. May 16, Allen 14, Brock 11, L. May 8, Carter 3.

Greenwood 53, Siloam Springs 50

Greenwood earned its first 5A-West Conference road win in more than two seasons Tuesday with a victory at Siloam Springs.

Greenwood led 52-42 in the final minute, but Siloam Springs trimmed it to 52-50.

After Evan Bartlett hit 1 of 2 free throws, the Panthers had a chance to tie but Landon Ward's 3-point shot missed and Greenwood rebounded as time expired.

Caleb Ligon led Greenwood (5-9, 1-3) with 14 points, while Bartlett added 11 and Sam Forbus 10. The Bulldogs led 27-18 at halftime and 40-35 going into the fourth quarter.

"We've been closer and closer," said Greenwood coach Donnie Husband. "We've been playing better and better, we just hadn't put together four good quarters. Tonight we put together about three-and-a-half good ones. We didn't finish very well but we've never been in that situation very much."

Ward led Siloam Springs (6-10, 1-4) with 22 points, while Nate Vachon added 13.

Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart gave credit to Greenwood.

"Yeah they did a good job. They play really hard and Donnie does a good job coaching them," Stewart said. "We weren't able to get into any sort of a rhythm tonight and offensively it was ugly. Give credit to them. Their defense was good and ours was only good in spurts. And we're proud that our kids made a run there at the end to have a shot to tie it as bad as it was in certain periods."

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior guard Josh Stewart, No. 3, goes up for a shot Friday against Russellville. The Cyclones defeated the Panthers 70-62.