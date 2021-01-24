Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Patterson, Carroll maintain AML certifications by From Staff Reports | January 24, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

City Administrator Phillip Patterson and Board Director Reid Carroll maintained their status as Certified Municipal Officials, according to a press release from the Arkansas Municipal League (AML).

Patterson and Carroll completed their training on Oct. 23, according to Communications Manager Holland Hayden. They were recognized at a presentation during the AML's 2021 Virtual Winter Conference, held Jan. 13-15 and broadcast from the AML's North Little Rock headquarters, the release states. The presentation was held on Jan. 15, Hayden said.

Numerous municipal officials representing cities and towns from across the state completed 15 core hours and six continuing education hours of study in subjects such as municipal finance and budgeting; human resources and personnel management and disaster preparedness, the release states.

To maintain certification, graduates must complete six hours of continuing education workshops each year, the release states.

The program continues in 2021 with online workshops held throughout the year and in June at the AML's annual convention, the release states.

The AML has expanded its certification program, offering Advanced Level 2 workshops for those who have achieved Level 1 status in addition to offering a new Certified Municipal Personnel designation for key municipal personnel such as department heads and finance directors, the release states.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT