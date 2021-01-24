City Administrator Phillip Patterson and Board Director Reid Carroll maintained their status as Certified Municipal Officials, according to a press release from the Arkansas Municipal League (AML).

Patterson and Carroll completed their training on Oct. 23, according to Communications Manager Holland Hayden. They were recognized at a presentation during the AML's 2021 Virtual Winter Conference, held Jan. 13-15 and broadcast from the AML's North Little Rock headquarters, the release states. The presentation was held on Jan. 15, Hayden said.

Numerous municipal officials representing cities and towns from across the state completed 15 core hours and six continuing education hours of study in subjects such as municipal finance and budgeting; human resources and personnel management and disaster preparedness, the release states.

To maintain certification, graduates must complete six hours of continuing education workshops each year, the release states.

The program continues in 2021 with online workshops held throughout the year and in June at the AML's annual convention, the release states.

The AML has expanded its certification program, offering Advanced Level 2 workshops for those who have achieved Level 1 status in addition to offering a new Certified Municipal Personnel designation for key municipal personnel such as department heads and finance directors, the release states.