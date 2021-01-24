Siloam Springs was ranked number one in the area for coronavirus cases on Jan. 11, City Administrator Phillip Patterson reported during Tuesday night's city board meeting.

Patterson said Siloam Springs was leading the list of local cities at number one with 144 cases per 10,000 residents over the 14-day period ending on Jan. 11. According to information provided by the health department, the city has had more than 2,000 cases and 29 deaths since the pandemic began, he said.

The number of cases in Siloam Springs has since fallen to 78 new infections per 10,000 residents over the 14-day period ending on Jan. 18, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement website, achi.net.

The 10 cities Patterson has been monitoring are Bentonville, Bella Vista, Centerton, Decatur, Fayetteville, Gentry, Gravette, Rogers, Siloam Springs and Springdale, he said.

Patterson said Jan. 20 marks the one-year anniversary of the first documented coronavirus case within the United States.

He also acknowledged that many are suffering from coronavirus fatigue, but then said people still need to follow the three Ws: Wear a mask; wash their hands; and watch their distance.

"We all hope as we continue to roll out the vaccinations we can eventually beat this pandemic," Patterson said. "It does still require us to be diligent with our health."

In other business, Director Marla Sappington pulled a budget amendment to add $30,000 to the budget from the consent agenda. The budget amendment would allow the city to purchase the property at 905 E. University.

Pricing on the property was $28,000, plus an additional $2,000 to cover all closing costs which made the total $30,000, according to a staff report prepared by Community Development Director Don Clark on Jan. 13.

"There is a structure on the property and it doesn't say what is going to be done with that structure and I would like staff clarification on it please," Sappington said.

Clark said the plans are for the fire department to use the structure for training purposes and then after the fire department is finished with the structure, the city will board up the house and quickly schedule it for demolition.

Presently, Clark is not sure exactly how long it will be before the city decides to demolish the house. Sappington thanked Clark for getting that point into the public record.

Director Brad Burns said this will be one less call for the fire department to go on and called the house a safety issue.

"We've been running on that house for a long time and it's been an issue so I'm glad to see that," Burns said.

The property located at 905 E. University is located in a regulatory floodway and is downstream from the junction of two drainage channels which back up and cause severe flooding during heavy rainfall, the report states.

In the past few years fire and police departments have had to respond for rescues at this location due to rising waters and flooding, the report states.

City staff have discussed the possibility of purchasing the property but the owner at the time did not want to sell the property, the report states.

The owner recently passed away and the heirs and successors have expressed an interest in selling the property to the city for the value of the land, the report states.

City directors also discussed and voted on the following items:

Consent agenda

• Approving the minutes for the Jan. 5 meeting.

• Approving Resolution 02-21 setting a hearing date for Right-of-way vacation of 316 N. Hico St.

• Approving Resolution 03-21 concerning the approval of an 80/20 Transportation Alternative Program (Tap) grant in the amount of $125,000 from the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission for the construction of new sidewalk along Lake Francis Drive and South Washington Street.

• Approving dedication of utility easements for the 2900 block of East Highway 412.

• Dedication of utility easements for the 600 block of Arkansas Highway 16.

• Approving the election of Mayor Judy Nation to the boards of the Illinois Water Development Company Inc. and the Siloam Springs Water Resource Company Inc.

• Approving the purchase of a tree-trimming bucket truck from Altec Industries for $216,047.

• Approving an airport ground lease to Upward Investments LLC for the construction of a new hangar at Siloam Springs Municipal Airport.