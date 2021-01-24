The seat for School Board Zone 2, currently held by Connie Matchell, is up for election in May.

School board members voted during the Jan. 14 meeting to approve a ballot for the May 18 election. The ballot does not yet include any candidates' names.

School board candidates have 90 days from Dec. 1 to circulate petitions for candidacy, according to the school district. The filing period for school board begins at noon, Feb. 11, and ends at noon on March 1. Candidates can file a petition at any of the County Clerk's offices in Bentonville, Rogers or Siloam Springs.

School board members serve rotating five-year terms so one of the five zones comes up for election each year. It is possible that the district will have to be rezoned, pending the results of the 2020 census, Superintendent Jody Wiggins said.

Each year, the school district is required to include a ballot measure to approve the 45 mill school tax rate, even though it doesn't change from year to year, Wiggins said. If enough people were to vote against the school tax rate, it would revert to the rate of the previous year, which is also 45 mils, so there would be no change, he said.

More information about filing for school board offices is available at vote.bentoncountyar.gov/candidates/.